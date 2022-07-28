Anheuser-Busch donates emergency drinking water to volunteer firefighters
From left are: John Hecker, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources; Bradley Miles; Larry Bickel; Wayne Wynick, Justin Carns, Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association; Paul Hense; Cody Gulvas, DCNR; and Scott Jacobs, Vons United Beverage.

 Submitted

PENFIELD — This summer, Anheuser-Busch has teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 94,000 cans to 28 fire departments in Pennsylvania to help them prepare for the upcoming fire season.

