BROOKVILLE — A new business powered by a husband-wife team passionate about serving quality coffee and kitchen products is set to open at 229 Main St. in Brookville on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Drip Coffeehouse and Kitchen is a product of owners Janae and Brandon Wagner, who also currently own and operate two other local businesses – Burger Daddy Food Truck and Mocha Mama Coffee Catering, which led them to C&O Deli and Seafood on Main Street in Brookville, where they sold Mocha Mama brand coffees.
“We have met some amazing people, and made some great connections through those businesses,” the couple said.
When C&O Deli and Seafood unexpectedly closed its doors in May of this year following the tragic loss of owner Trevor Peterson, the Wagners –among the Brookville community –said there was an “empty hole” left in their small town.
Good friends of the Petersons, the Wagners know that although no business could ever replace the one that was there before, it means very much to them to carry on that local space and legacy, as well as bring some positivity back to that area.
Known for its “bustling” Main Street, the Wagners are excited to be a part of this area in Brookville.
“We have a great view of the beautiful Jefferson County Courthouse, and when people see the inside of this historic building, they will understand why we chose this location,” they said.
Janae noted they are very passionate about the “Drip” cold brew that will be offered there.
“We slow drip cold water through a coffee tower that resembles something found in a chemistry lab,” she said. “The result is a rich and unique coffee experience.”
For those who may not be able to decide on one coffee flavor, there will also be seasonal coffee flights.
On the food side, the kitchen will be offering fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps for breakfast and lunch.
“High-quality ingredients, recipes and techniques will (be what) sets us apart,” the Wagners said.
Drip will also be able to host small/medium-sized events like parties, showers and work meetings.
“We hope to partner with local businesses and schools for fundraisers,” the couple said.
Anyone interested in doing this can email dripcoffeeandkitchen@gmail.com.
Bringing popular products that people already know and love to this Main Street location has drawn in a vast amount of community excitement and support.
“We have been overwhelmed by the positive encouragement from our community,” the Wagners reiterated. “Locals don’t want to see vacant buildings and boarded up windows. They want to support local small businesses.
“We genuinely want to thank everyone who has helped and supported us on our journey.”
A grand opening celebration will follow a ribbon-cutting by the Brookville Chamber of Commerce at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Follow Drip Coffeehouse and Kitchen on Facebook for updates.