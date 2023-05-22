DuBOIS — An update on forensic financial analysis process will be presented at Monday’s (tonight’s) DuBois City Council meeting to be held at 6 p.m. at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Acting City Manager Chris Nasuti, at last Thursday’s work session, said the city received a recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to use consultant, Boyer & Ritter, LLC, based in Camp Hill, and the first meeting with them has been scheduled for June 5.
“Hopefully I can give you a little bit more information on Monday, but we are moving forward with that now,” said Nasuti.
With the assistance of the DCED, Nasuti said the city advertised for proposals to conduct the audit, and two proposals were received in late April.
Nasuti said both the city and the DCED evaluated the proposals and then the city received a recommendation from the DCED as to who they preferred.
“It (recommendation) matched the consultant that we had selected as well. It was within the budget of the grant, so we were able to move forward,” said Nasuti.
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Mayor Ed Walsh was absent from the work session so the meeting was conducted by council Vice President Diane Bernardo. At the beginning of the work session, Bernardo announced that the council held an executive session on Saturday, May 13, to discuss personnel and no action was taken.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry was also not in attendance at the work session.
Some of the other items expected to be on Monday’s agenda include:
- Requests from Downtown DuBois, Inc.: For use of Pershing Parking Lot Saturday mornings from June 24 through Oct. 7 for annual Farmer’s Market; and free parking in Pershing Lot Saturday mornings from June 24 through Oct. 7 until 11:30 a.m.
- Request from Goodwill Hose Company to close South State Street from Rumbarger Avenue to Spring Avenue June 19-June 23 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from noon until 11 p.m. for its annual celebration.
- Loan interest rate benchmark
- Ballfields update
- Proclamation – Memorial Day
During the public comments portion of the work session, Debbie Mechling asked if it would be possible to extend the food truck hours on Mondays when they are in the Pershing Parking Lot.
“I thought with the weather getting nicer, it would be nice if they could be there even through supper,” said Mechling.
Bernardo noted that the Downtown DuBois Inc. group is coordinating the food truck schedule and it would be the organization to contact for that suggestion.