DuBOIS — DuBois’ Martin’s Food team members volunteered last Thursday at the DuBois Area Food Pantry and surprised representatives with a substantial monetary donation in support of the fight against hunger.
As part of their ongoing commitment to local hunger relief efforts, Martin’s Store Manager Joe Kelly said their parent company, Giant Co., wanted to recognize and thank the DuBois Area Food Pantry for all that they do toward eliminating hunger in the local community.
This $10,000 donation comes at the conclusion of September’s Hunger Action Month, which is the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks’ awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to act on the issue of hunger. The Giant Co. held dozens of donation, volunteer and awareness activities throughout September to put a focus on the fight against hunger.
“Today, we’re here to talk about something that the Giant Co. team is passionate about — eliminating hunger,” said Kelly.
According to Feeding America, an estimated 42 million people, including 13 million children, are facing food insecurity this year.
“While the Giant Co. is committed to helping our local food banks and pantries provide meals to families in need year-round, Hunger Action Month is a time to spark increased awareness and leverage our partnerships to help drive significant change within our communities,” said Kelly. “It’s just one of the ways we’re working to connect families for a better future and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”
“Fantastic,” Bob Spicher, vice president of the food pantry, said in reaction to the donation.
“We run basically on donations in the community,” said Spicher. “This will help us in the purchase of food and other expenses.”
Spicher noted the food pantry just purchased the building at 228 First St. in DuBois, a little over a year ago.
He said the pantry is open the first, second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9:30-11:30 a.m.