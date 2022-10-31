DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School marching band won the Tournament of Bands Class 2A State Championship this weekend in Altoona.
Also, at last Thursday’s board meeting, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton recognized the band for winning the 2022 Allegheny Mountain Region 11 Championship.
“I’m just incredibly proud of them, and their hard work, under the direction of (band director) Melinda Swauger, they’re really growing a great program so I just want to recognize them,” said Benton.