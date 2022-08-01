DuBOIS — Betty Brown and Emily Schindley, who will both turn 101 this year, have went through several life milestones together and remain best friends at the DuBois Village.
Brown will turn 101 years old in August, and Schindly, in October. Both women graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1939.
Brown noted that she knows of one other DuBois classmate who is still alive, William (Bill) Lowe of DuBois, who founded Lowe’s Music store.
Brown recalled going to college and taking a medical technology course before working in Columbus, Ohio, at the hospital during World War II. After the war, she returned to DuBois.
Brown married her husband, Bill, also a DAHS graduate and a tail gunner in the U.S. Air Force who was deployed overseas twice. The two had five children together.
When asked where she gets her longevity, Brown, who came to DuBois Village in 2019, says she really isn’t sure. Her grandmother was about 92 years old when she died.
Throughout her life, Brown liked to volunteer and give back, and just being out and about with people. She volunteered at the hospital and DuBois Nursing Home. She likes to play cards and games at the Village. She noted that she is fond of the staff there.
Brown recalls walking four times a day when she was in school.
“None of the (grade) schools that we went to are around anymore,” she said. “They tore them all down.”
She also reminisced about teachers she still remembers, and recalled there being lots of shopping in downtown DuBois.
Brown remembers always having a dance at school on the football field, and going to football games.
Schindley was married for 52 years, and had two children. She was a housewife and a mother for a living, working at a computer factory during World War II before she married.
Her husband, William Schindley, who has now passed, worked at Edward’s Bus Terminal, and was fire chief years ago.
DuBois Continuum of Care Community Campus Development Director Darla Kahle said Schindley moved into the Village first, and Brown, afterward. They didn’t know that one another were there.
Schindley said she was always proud of the parade that was held in DuBois. She was also an American Red Cross volunteer, and involved in girls’ chorus. She laughed, though, noting that she was “a bad singer.”
“I got to wear a beautiful blouse to school for chorus,” said Schindley.
Brown was also in the girls’ chorus.
Schindley loves to do crafts like painting, and still enjoys music and playing bingo, Kahle said.
She also recalled attending family reunions at Parker Dam State Park, and sled riding and ice skating on school breaks.
“I remember sled riding on the hill behind the Village,” said Brown. She also recalled visiting her father’s cottage at Sabula Lake.
Many may still be familiar with Brown’s father, Dr. Willis Alford ‘W.A.’ Houck, who came to DuBois in 1920 and practiced medicine for several years.
Brown was always fond of the library in DuBois, and enjoyed reading throughout her life. Schindley also enjoys reading and checking books out of the library at the DuBois Village.
Another interesting note — Schindley and Brown’s sons, Steve and Ray, graduated together, too. Brown lived in her Washington Avenue home for 60 years, and her son now lives there, she said.
Brown recalled when the local high school was flooded in the 1930s, and not being able to get home. She remembers attending prom, and riding her bike down Maple Avenue to school.
They always had a lot of fun at the DuBois YMCA, going there for dances and such, said Brown.
“DuBois had an outdoor pool — ‘the city sink,’ they called it,” she said.
Even over a 100-year period, Brown and Schindley’s friendship — and their love for the DuBois area — remains unchanged.
They enjoy each other’s company and going to activities together, said Kahle.
“We always got along well. In gym class, we always picked each other,” said Schindley.