Charles Pasternak

DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at Thursday’s meeting, approved the resignation of high school Principal Brian Weible, effective Aug. 15. The board then hired current Assistant High School Principal Charles Pasternak to fill the position, effective Aug. 16.

