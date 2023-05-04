UNIVERSITY PARK — Aurea Slimak, a 10th grade student at DuBois Area High School, was among the winners of the WPSU Student Poetry Writing Contest. Her poem, “Waiting,” was the winning poem for the 9th-12th grade category.
Two-hundred fifty students from across 24 counties in Pennsylvania submitted their poems as part of the WPSU Student Poetry Writing Contest.
Slimak said “Waiting” is about looking for something in life when one is not sure what that is.
“I feel like this has happened to everyone. Maybe we are expecting an answer to a question, or maybe we are just assuming something is going to happen. If we’re not careful, we can get stuck on the beach, waiting for nothing forever,” Slimak said. “I’ve always appreciated poetry, but last year I was able to take a creative writing class and given the chance to write a lot of poetry. It is a way for me to express myself. It’s my favorite form of art, whether it’s other people’s work or my own.”
WPSU launched its first Student Poetry Writing Contest as an extension of its Poetry Moment radio program and in alignment with National Poetry Month, which is celebrated in April. WPSU is a service of Penn State Outreach.
The works were reviewed by more than 30 community volunteers and the final three poems of each grade grouping were shared with Poetry Moment host and contest judge, Todd Davis, to select the following winning poems for each category:
• “Sunshine” by Allison Caron
Kindergarten student from State College
Category: Kindergarten–2nd grade
• “The Meadowlark” by Poppy Goble
4th grade student from State College
Category: 3rd–5th grade
• “A New Possibility” by Eveline Overdurf
6th grade student from Lemont
Category: 6th–8th grade
• “Waiting” by Aurea Slimak
10th grade student from DuBois
Category: 9th–12th Grade
Eveline Overdurf, a 6th grade student from Lemont, describes it as a way to be grateful for what a pencil and a piece of paper can do.
“A pencil and a piece of paper give you the freedom to express yourself, which gives you the power to make changes to the world around you and make it a better place,” Overdurf said. “It allows you to share your opinions and thoughts safely with other people, to connect with yourself and create worlds in which you choose what happens.”
Overdurf’s poem “A New Possibility” was selected as the winner for the 6th–8th grade contest category. She said she has been writing poems since kindergarten and wants to remind people to use writing as an outlet.
“Within the past year, I started writing poems consistently,” Overdurf said. “Writing poems is very important to me because it’s a way to make change peacefully. Poems really touch people’s hearts so it’s a good way to connect with them.”
The top three poems of each category are published in their entirety on the WPSU website at https://wpsu.psu.edu/poetry-contest-winners/.