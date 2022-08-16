The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) has announced the recipients of its 2022-2023 mini-grant program. These grant projects will leverage more than $66,000 in local spending to build communities and improve life for the residents and visitors.
The DuBois Area Historical Society received one of the grants.
The mini-grant program is possible through the funding provided by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources partnership grant. The LHR was able to fund seven of the 15 organizations that applied for the grant. “We are ecstatic about the number of great projects that were presented in this round of grants. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t support all of them,” said Executive Director Holly Komonczi.
Recipients include:
- DuBois Area Historical Society-Clearfield County –$1,000 for Tannery interpretive panel
- Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group – Multiple Counties –$5,000 for educational interpretive panels
- Cameron County Recreation Center – Cameron County –$2,255 for Dark Skies programing
- Centre County Historical Society-Centre County- $5,000 for passport and interpretive programming
- Lycoming County Visitor Bureau- Lycoming County –$5,000 for marketing and brochures
- McKean County Historical Society – McKean County –$5,000 for fire tower restoration
- Muncy Historical Society – Lycoming County –$5,000 for nature trail kiosk panels
Since 2001, the LHR has leveraged more than $3 million in projects in the region. It is the mission of the organization to support communities and preserve the forest products industries by making tools and assets available to visitors and residents of the 15-county region. To get involved or donate to one of the many projects in the region email to info@lumberheritage.org or log on to the LHR’s website at www.lumberheritage.org
The program uses funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), and the Environmental Stewardship Fund, for local and regional projects that relate to the work of the Lumber Heritage Region. The funding requires a dollar-for-dollar match.
“This project is being financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), Environmental Stewardship Fun, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Recreation and Conservation,” according to the news release.
The LHR is in Northwest/Northcentral Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present, and future. The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, to serve as a resource to the PA hardwood industry, and to keep the economic impact of the region at the forefront.
LHR is a 501C3 organization that is dedicated to helping the region make an impact internationally. Its mission is to serve the region with technical, educational and financial assistance through the coordination of networking and communication initiatives. For more information on the Lumber Heritage Region visit www.LumberHeritage.org.