Lumber panel (copy)
Buy Now

The DuBois Area Historical Society has been awarded a mini grant for another interpretative panel. Pictured is a panel highlighting the lumber industry in DuBois located in DuBois City Park.

 Ben Destefan

The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) has announced the recipients of its 2022-2023 mini-grant program. These grant projects will leverage more than $66,000 in local spending to build communities and improve life for the residents and visitors.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos