DuBOIS — Visualizing the City of DuBois 150 years ago is difficult to do except through drawings and photographs.
But, visualizing activities became much easier in 1997 when video cameras were the popular way of recording events. With the City of DuBois celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, the DuBois Area Historical Society, celebrating its 40th year, will open up its programs for 2022 with a look back at DuBois’ 125th anniversary. The program will be held Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Society’s museum, 28 W. Long Ave., DuBois. The program is free and open to the public.
In 1997, the Society, then in its 15th year, was part of the celebration and used a video camera to record some of the activities. The 40-minute videotape was recently converted over to DVD and will be shown in its entirety during the program.
The program includes activities that were held outside on Long Avenue, brief interviews with people who set historical exhibits at the First United Methodist Church, and a portion of the anniversary celebration program held at the same church. Highlights include a look at downtown in 1997 and hearing presentations from some prominent DuBois residents of that time.
This will be the first of several programs the DuBois Area Historical Society has scheduled to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the City of DuBois.