DuBOIS — An official unveiling took place on Tuesday for one of the DuBois Area Historical Society’s recently installed interpretive panels — this one featuring the history of Van Tassel Tannery.
Representatives from the DuBois Area Historical Society and the Lumber Heritage Region, one of the panel sponsors, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, participated in the unveiling of the panel which is located near Juniata Lake across from Juniata Elementary School, the former site of the Van Tassel Tannery.
The interpretive panels are part of a continuing program by the DuBois Area Historical Society to present the history of DuBois to the public. Eight have been installed to date with the City of DuBois handling the installation.
Dick Castonguay, genealogist at the DuBois Area Historical Society, said the Van Tassel Tannery was brought to DuBois because of the hemlock bark.
“Hemlock bark is what’s used as a tanning acid for the leather,” said Castonguay. “Hides come in by rail from all over. There were tanneries in almost every little community — Reynoldsville, Falls Creek, Ridgway, everybody had a tannery because they had hemlock bark and there were hides coming in from the west, from Chicago and Kansas City, and the buffalo hides from on the prairies came in here.
“The type of leather that was made here, they started out just making leather for soles of shoes,” said Castonguay. “But then they started doing some fine leather. And I believe the firm of Van Tassel may still exist in Boston, and I think they might be dealers in fine leather ... then they started making ladies’ gloves....”
Castonguay noted that harnesses for horses were made out of leather, and the Van Tassel Tannery became a very big operation, with probably more than 300 employees.
“At one time, the bark from the hemlock was equally as valuable as any log in the forest,” said Lumber Heritage Region Executive Director Holly Komonczi. “So more people made more money on hemlock bark than the actual cutting logs down at one point.”
Castonguay said he believes the panels are appreciated by the community, as well as visitors to the area who have an interest in history.
“I’m always around and it’s very rare that I don’t see somebody who stopped and is looking at the panels and reading,” said Castonguay.
“We all know that the past definitely is what makes the future way better, and we learn so much from the past,” said Komonczi. “I think that it’s important for the younger generations to learn how hard people worked. Lumber heritage is what our heritage is. I mean, that’s how the United States was formed around Pennsylvania lumber, and I want the kids to learn that and know that and realize that there’s still a lot of opportunity in the lumber business.”
Castonguay noted that some of the first lumber that was used here were spars for sailing ships that were sent on the Susquehanna River down to the Baltimore area to build sailing ships.
“They were highly sought after in England, and they came from right here in these woods. And that’s why we want to tell that story so people embrace it,” said Komonczi.
Castonguay said the next eight panels will probably be displayed on the sidewalk above where the wall is on Liberty Boulevard.
“They’re (panels) going to tell the history of DuBois from its beginning to 2020 in 20 year blocks,” he said.
“The 20 stages of DuBois,” said Komonczi.
“Seven will tell the story and the eighth, we’re hoping to have a map that shows where all these panels are around the community and encourage people to go out and see them,” said Castonguay.
The interpretive panel project is ongoing. Sponsors are needed to help defray the cost of producing the panels. Any business or individual interested in sponsoring a panel or installing one at a specific location may contact the DuBois Area Historical Society at 814-371-9006.