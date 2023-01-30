DuBOIS — For the first time ever, the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Greater Good Award to the DuBois Area Honor Guard at this month’s annual Business Bash.
“The greater good to benefit the public more than just oneself to make things better,” said Bob Javens, while presenting the award. “The Greater Good Award is given to an organization who performs voluntary community service in our local area. The only criteria are that the service is voluntary, unpaid and fill the need for our community. The DuBois Area Honor Guard is just such an organization. Their primary mission is to render military honors to the funeral or memorial service for deceased veterans of the United States Armed Forces.”
Javens said the honor guard’s ceremony includes the firing of three volleys, the playing of Taps and the folding of the American flag, which is then presented to the family in honor of their loved one. On behalf of a grateful nation, all honorably discharged veterans are eligible for this honor. The willingness to serve and to put one’s life on the line for their country should be respected and honored.
Javens said the current 16 member DuBois Area Honor Guard performs between 40 and 50 funerals per year, sometimes several in the same day. In addition, the guard members participate in Memorial Day services at various locations as well as Veterans Day programs at local schools and nursing homes.
“It has also been the guard’s honor to lead the DuBois Community Days Parade,” said Javens. “On behalf of the board of the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce, it is our honor to honor you who honor so many.”
DuBois Area Honor Guard Commander Denny Knarr, accepting the award, said it was a really surprise to members but they were “just beside ourselves about getting this award.”
Knarr said while honoring those who served the country, the DuBois Area Honor Guard also participates in other veteran-focused projects such as golf outings to raise money for Wounded Warrior and provide blankets to veterans in area nursing homes.
“When a veteran enters that home, they receive a blanket free of charge and is specific to their branch of service,” said Knarr. “We do go to the nursing homes for veterans and provide a little service for the veteran and we just want to make sure that they know that they’re not forgotten.”