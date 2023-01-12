DuBOIS — For the first time, the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce will present the Greater Good Award to the DuBois Area Honor Guard at this month’s annual Business Bash.
The Greater Good Award is a non-competitive award to those organizations who perform voluntary community service on a local level, according to chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
August said the Greater Good Award may be presented for cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historic, citizenship, environmental, or conservation service activities.
“The only criteria are that the service is voluntary and unpaid,” said August. “The service should be recent and documented through newspaper articles, social media references, or in letters of recommendation. Award recipients will provide service in a wide spectrum of areas where they fill a need for people, animals, or our environment.”
The DuBois Area Honor Guard (a 501c3 organization since 2005) is an organization dedicated to honoring veterans and their families. Following the stipulations of the National Defense Authorization Act, the volunteers provide military honors for deceased veterans.
The ceremony includes the firing of three volleys, the playing of “Taps,” and the folding of the American flag, which is then presented to the family in honor of their loved one on behalf of a grateful nation. The primary mission of the DuBois Area Honor Guard is to render military honors at the funeral or memorial service for a deceased veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard).
All veterans are eligible for this honor, provided the deceased veteran was discharged from the military under honorable conditions. The veteran need not to have served in combat or a war zone. As former DAHG Commander Mike Skehan said, “Each veteran entered the military knowing that dying in the line of duty was a possibility. That willingness to serve and put one’s life on the line should be respected and honored.”
On average, the current 17-member DuBois Area Honor Guard performs between 40 and 50 funerals a year, sometimes several on the same day. In addition, the guard members participate in Memorial Day services at various locations around the area. They also provide Veterans Day programs at local nursing homes and schools. In past years, it has been the guard’s honor to lead the DuBois Community Days Parade.
August said below is the criteria the chamber came up with for the award and it may not be given out annually. She also said that it is not by nomination; it’s up to the discretion of the chamber board of directors:
- Caretakers of historic places, cemeteries, and parks
- Library, museum, hospital, hospice, and administrative volunteers
- Mask and PPE creators/collectors or administrative support to essential personnel during the height of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
- Food bank collections, organizers, and hot meal preparers
- Coordinators of charity fundraisers, special community activities, exhibits, summer camps,
- Animal welfare volunteers at zoos, shelters, humane societies, and with rescue organizations
- Pro-bono assistance (grant writing, event planning, flowers, dental exams, handicap ramp construction)
- Domestic violence and child abuse counselors
- Natural disaster responders, volunteers, support, donation collection coordinators
- Backpack buddies/feeding children at schools
- Prison ministry and reentry volunteers
- Youth sports program volunteers
- Fire safety educators
- Rotary, Lions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, YMCA volunteers
- Girl Scout troop leaders, Boy Scout Scoutmasters
- Wreaths Across America coordinators and participants
The DuBois Area Honor Guard, along with the Small Business and Community Cup award winners, will accept their award at the annual Business Bash to be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
Social hour will be from 6-8 p.m. The awards program will start at 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, along with a dessert and coffee bar. There will be a basket raffle to benefit student scholarships. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple.
For those interested in attending the event to celebrate the winners, RSVPs can be made to the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by Jan. 20 by calling 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
The DuBois Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Award will also be presented at this event. However, the award recipient is kept secret until that evening.