DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Jaycees annual Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, starting at noon, at the DuBois City Park by the amphitheater.
This is a free community event and the following ages are welcome to participate: 2 and under; 3-6 years old; and 7-10 years old.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at noon. There will be a basket raffle, bike raffle and an appearance from the Easter bunny.
Special guests at the Easter egg hunt will include the DuBois City Police Department, Sandy Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois EMS and West Sandy Hose Co. #1.
Also joining in will be Legends Cycles of Brockway, DuBois Light and Life Church, Goodwill Industries and Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services.
The DuBois Area Jaycees is an organization that is made up of young working professionals in the local DuBois area, according to their website. As a group, they host many charitable events, fundraisers, and volunteer in many local activities. Members are between the ages of 21-40 and come from a variety of professional backgrounds.
The Jaycees is a national organization that has established chapters throughout the entire U.S. The DuBois chapter is one of 16 within the state of Pennsylvania.
Some of the other events they hold throughout the year include the American Red Cross Blood Drive, spring roadside cleanup, summer scramble for scholarship, distributing Thanksgiving dinners to those in need and Christmas shopping sprees for area children.
The Jaycees invite anyone between the ages of 21-40 to attend a meeting and see what they are all about. The meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the DuBois Area United Way at 6 p.m.