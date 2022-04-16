DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School’s fifth re-designation as one of Pennsylvania’s Schools to Watch was celebrated Thursday by the administration, teachers and other staff members, public officials and students.
“While each individual has their known talents, we are our greatest when we share our talents for the common good of our school community,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Re-designation as a School to Watch, is far from a guarantee. In fact, without you, and your positive contributions you have made over the past three years, it may not have happened. You exemplify the mission of our school district. Teaching today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders. As a School to Watch, your leadership is the constant. Through the commitment (of) the leadership, the staff and students here today, as well as the staff and students over the past 15 years, have remained a source of excellence. I commend the leadership of Principal Darren Hack and Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz for their steadfast dedication and drive to continuously strive for greatness.”
A round of applause was then given to Hack for serving as a leader of this Schools to Watch recognition for the past six years. Thursday marked Hack’s last day as the middle school principal and Benton wished him well in his new endeavor as a principal in another school district.
Benton also acknowledged the DAMS Schools to Watch team, which she said goes above and beyond to ensure that the school and the students are exceeding the rigorous expectations set for Schools to Watch.
“Re-designation is not a one day event. It is a three-year event that requires constant focus on academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structures and processes,” said Benton. “I am very proud of every teacher, staff member and student.”
Benton noted that she is often asked how the middle school became a School to Watch and how it has remained one for the past 15 years.
“The answer is simple, it’s the people,” said Benton. “I believe that we have the best students, the best teachers and staff, residing in the best community. Our success together begins with you as an individual. And when you are successful, our middle school is successful. And when our middle school is successful, our community thrives. When our community thrives, our state and nation prospers. It all begins with you.”
Quoting Gandhi, Benton said, “’Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ Over the next three years as we try to seek yet another re-designation, I challenge you to be the change you wish to see.”
Benton then recognized an honorary guest, Matt Reed, a former middle school student and now the leader of the First Class Children’s Foundation, who she said “exemplifies just that in all walks of life” through his exemplary great leadership. She said Reed has “enriched the lives of thousands in our community through gifts of kindness.”
“As a middle school student, he (Reed) knew he had the perseverance to overcome the obstacles. Determination to never give up. And a compassionate heart to help others in need,” said Benton. “As this student progressed in middle school and high school, his passion for helping intensified, and others began to follow his leadership. What this former middle school student was once able to accomplish on his own, continued to ripple throughout our community. Over time, the positive impact and the acts of kindness spread through individuals to thousands who have reaped the benefits of his compassionate heart.”
Reed was presented a canvas “to commemorate the fruit of his labor,” as well as a pair of customized KICKS, autographed by “those hearts that have been touched by your kindness,” such as the Imagination Boxes, book vending machines, Spirit Alive and KICKS.
Benton told the students that no matter where they go or what they do, they are a reflection of the DuBois Area School District.
“Remember the importance of your character, of hard work and commitment ... I hope the works of many youth to come, show people from across nation, what makes the DuBois Area Middle School a Schools to Watch. With every re-designation, the level of expectation increases and I am confident that we will continue to exceed those high expectations.”
Hack said that this re-designation is extremely special.
“For the majority of the last two years, our school, and all schools across the world, dealt with the tremendous disruptions due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Hack. “Despite that, our students continued to learn and achieve. This is no accident. Our students continued to learn and achieve because they put in the work. You all did a great job and learned so much.
“As principal for the last six years, I have been blessed to work with so many amazing teachers, counselors, secretaries, aides, cafeteria staff and so many others to make this school great,” said Hack. “Teachers and staff, this honor is yours. You are the backbone of this school. I, personally, want to thank you for the timeless professionalism and expertise that you bring to our school on a daily basis.”
Hack said this honor also belongs to the board of directors and the DuBois community.
“The saying that it takes a village to raise a child, that too, can be applied to providing a quality education to a child,” said Hack. “To our parents, to being partners with school board members, please know, that we could not have done this without you. So, thank you for your support and involvement that continues to make DAMS a School to Watch.”
On behalf of the DuBois Area School Board, President Larry Salone also extended congratulations to the faculty, staff and students for being recognized as a School to Watch for 15 years.
The DuBois Area Middle School is one of only two schools in the state that have been re-designated as a School to Watch for the past 15 years.
The Schools to Watch program is based on the 37 criteria established by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.
The schools were recognized at the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Educations State Conference on Feb. 27 at the Ramada Conference Center in State College. They will also be recognized nationally with all the other recognized STW schools across the country in Washington DC at the National Forum’s National Schools to Watch Conference on June 23-25.
Pennsylvania Schools to Watch Director Bruce Vosburgh was also on hand to congratulate the middle school for being a place that does great things for all of their students. Other speakers included: state Rep. Michael Armanini, Andrea Verobish on behalf of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson and state Sen. Cris Dush.
DAMS Student Council President Connor Thompson served as master of ceremonies at the celebration. The middle school band and chorus performed at the event. A reception immediately followed the celebration in the auditorium lobby.