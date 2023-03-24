DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade Select Choir had the honor of performing in the main rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
In September 2022, the group found out that they were selected to perform and have been preparing their musical selections with much anticipation all year, according to DAMS Choir Director Rebecca Sensor.
“It is a fabulous honor and a wonderful opportunity for our students to be showcased in this way,” said Sensor.
The group was joined by violinist Stephanie Penvose, middle school music teacher, and electric bassist, Kristina Keith, and middle school Band Director Joe Sensor on piano.
Student instrumentalists Ian Jay on alto saxophone and Ellie Craig on the ukulele were featured during their performance.
During and after their performance, the students were able to get photos with state Rep. Mike Armanini and Clearfield County Commissioner David Glass.
Armanini was able to take the students to the House of Representatives Chamber to hear some of the day’s scheduled hearings and to admire the history and architecture of the space.
The students performed a variety of music that will also be performed at their Spring Pops Concert on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the DAMS Auditorium.