DuBOIS — Students and staff at the DuBois Area Middle School honored veterans on Thursday in advance of Veterans Day, which is being observed today.
During the program, students sang and played patriotic songs, read essays and thanked the local veterans in attendance for their service.
“Today we are honored to welcome our veterans — those who not only serve our country, but those who many of you are fortunate enough to call family and friends,” said Principal Jen Taylor. “Thank you students and staff for inviting our veterans to join us in this commemoration. And veterans, thank you for all you have contributed to our country at large, our school community, and your families.”
Student Paige Ellinger shared the story about a large American flag hanging in the gymnasium, where the program was being held. She said the flag was left behind after the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq.
“As you can see, there are burn marks and holes in the flag from the battle,” said Ellinger. “After the battle, (U.S.) Special Forces retrieved the flag and brought it home. It came to me by way of a family member on the Special Forces team, and I am honored to share it with you today.”
Students Kalysta Askey and Reagan Dinger both read their essays, with the theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Jacob Alberts read the poem, “In Flanders Field.”
Jasmine Robinson read, “The Gettysburg Address.”
The DuBois Area Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America.” The middle school chorus sang, “My America,” and “God Bless America.”
The ceremony also included the Tolling of the Bell for Americans lost in war, a moment of silence, the playing of “Taps,” the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and recognition of the veterans in attendance.
A reception and photo opportunities with the veterans followed the program.
Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War,” according to the history.com website. Commemorated in many countries as Armistice Day the following year, Nov. 11 became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day.