DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s meeting, approved the resignation of DuBois Area Middle School Principal Darren Hack, effective April 15.
Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked Hack for his service as an administrator for the past nine years.
“We wish him (Hack) the best in his new career opportunity,” said Benton.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a number of retirements, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, including:
- Susan Raiford, elementary instructor, Wasson Elementary School (23 years of service)
- Roxanne Campbell, elementary instructor, Wasson Elementary School (25 years of service)
- Cherie Shannon, English as a Second Language instructor (19 years of service)
- Alyson Yoha, elementary instructor, DuBois Area Middle School (21 years of service)
- Michael Yoha, math instructor, DuBois Area Senior High School (16 years of service)
- Gregory Posteraro, health/physical education instructor, C.G. Johnson Elementary School (17 years of service)
- Linda Hallowell (paraprofessional), effective Feb. 2 (requesting waiver of 60-day notification)
- Douglas Brennan, science instructor, DuBois Area Senior High School (38 years of service)
- Carla Penman, English instructor, DuBois Area Senior High School (24 years of service)
- Shelly Senior, elementary instructor, DuBois Area Middle School (31 years of service)
- Jeffrey Meholick, science instructor, DuBois Area Middle School (29 years of service)
The following hirings were approved:
- Edward Kephart as a cafeteria aide at the DuBois Area Middle School, up to 540 hours, on an as needed basis, effective on or after Feb. 28 through the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
- Upon the recommendation of Barbara Jo Smith, director of federal programs/elementary principal, propose the board approve hiring the following individual for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds): Oklahoma Elementary School Heather Shirey
- Upon the recommendation of Smith, hired the following individuals for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment to be paid with ARP ESSER ATSI funds): DuBois Area Senior High School — Nancy Chelgren and David Volpe
- The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2021-2022 school year: All-School Musical — Lighting Director Joe Sensor and Wardrobe Madeline Sensor.
- The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2021-2022 school year, as per contract: Baseball — Dominic Kriner, varsity assistant and Nicholas LaBrasca, varsity assistant; Track (7th/8th) Jeffrey Bruner, coordinator; Melinda Beers, assistant; Gabrielle Wayne, assistant;nCory Yarus, assistant.