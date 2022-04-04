DuBOIS — DuBois Area Middle School students will have the opportunity to experience their love of the arts this summer after the board approved two programs at its last meeting.
Upon the recommendation of Rebecca Sensor, middle school music instructor, the board approved a summer theater workshop at the middle school for grades five through nine at a cost not to exceed $4,700. The program will be paid with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The proposal passed with a 7-1 vote. Directors voting for the proposal included David Schwab, Dustan Dodd, Gilbert Barker, Larry Salone, Sam Armagost, Robert Wachob and Mark Gilga. Charlie Watt voted against it and Jeffrey Madinger Sr. was absent.
The dates for the summer theater workshop are July 5-28, according to the proposal which was included in the board’s agenda packet. The workshop will take place for three hours per day, plus performances.
The purpose of the workshop is to provide the students with theater experience and best practice techniques and arrange performance and behind-the-scene opportunities for all interested students, Sensor said in her proposal. Older students will be given the opportunity to direct and mentor younger students on theater etiquette and the technical aspects of acting and backstage work.
The rationale regarding the workshop, said Sensor, is that during the 2021-22 school year, most students did not have the opportunity to participate in live theater and performing arts.
“For most of our students, the fall musical was their very first experience on a stage of any kind,” said Sensor. “Since the completion of the successful fall musical, ‘All Together Now,’ many students have asked for another opportunity to learn more about theater, acting, auditioning, behind-the-scenes skills, and lighting and sound tech. It is time to do a full summer musical.”
Summer band program
Upon the recommendation of Joe Sensor and Kristina Keith, middle school music instructors, the board approved the proposal for a two-week summer band instrumental enrichment program at the middle school, grades five through eight, at a cost not to exceed $2,848. This will be paid with ESSER funds. The motion passed in a 7-1 vote, with Watt voting against it.
In their proposal, Sensor and Keith said due to the way their schedules work at the middle school, band students are in classes by mixed instrumental groups, which works well for students that have a reasonable proficiency on their instrument when they begin the school year. Each class works, essentially, as its own mini-band of 10-30 students, with a mixture of instrumentation.
Due to learning loss from COVID-19, as well as a large number of students transitioning from online learning to face-to-face (or back and forth) for the past two school years, the teachers have noted an even wider range of skill levels than usual, which has put some students at a distinct disadvantage in terms of their instrumental performance skills, the proposal said.
Students that lag behind their peers in playing ability often lose interest in the band, and are at a higher likelihood of dropping out of the band program, the proposal said. Students at the beginning stages of learning an instrument benefit from like-instrument instruction, which is what the instructors are hoping to achieve with a two-week summer band program for students entering grade 5-8 for the 2022-23 school year.
This program will target incoming fifth-grade band students, as well as those students who are in need of more individualized instruction. Enrollment will open to any student in grades five through eight who wishes to improve their skills on their instrument.
The entire program will run for the first two weeks of August, Aug. 1-11 on Monday through Thursday four hours a day, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Students will attend one hour a day, each day of the session. The total hours will be 32 hours per instructor.