DuBOIS — A group of DuBois Area Middle School students who call themselves the “Fab 5” came up with a creative and festive way to give back this holiday season.
The girls who make up the group are in seventh grade at DAMS — Teagan Flanders, Abby Freemer, Dani Hibert, Claire Tennis and Ella Gibson.
Erin Flanders of DuBois said the mothers of the Fab 5 were friends even before their daughters became best friends in second grade. Once the girls started to go to school together at Wasson Elementary School, the rest was history.
The Fab 5 decided to have a pajama-themed Christmas party, taking the idea one step further when they decided to do something good for others.
What started out as a small idea turned into a very big and meaningful effort, said Flanders, who is Teagan’s mother.
Upon entry into the dance, the girls asked that everyone bring a toy donation for Toys for Tots of Clearfield County. The gathering was held at WPAL (Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League) Fitness Center in DuBois on Dec. 2, welcoming 70 students, said Flanders.
Ultimately, a large box and nearby table were overflowing with toy donations.
Three of the girls presented the donation the following day at the Toys for Tots location in Clearfield, said Flanders.
“They love giving back to the community,” she said. “They were overjoyed to witness them take the toys, and being able to do something like that for someone.”
The girls now want to make this an annual tradition, finding a way to give back to those in need each year, Flanders noted.
Aside from this initiative, the Fab 5 enjoy doing normal teenage activities together, like going to football games, playing volleyball and going to the movies.