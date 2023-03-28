DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s meeting, accepted the resignation of Director of Human Resources W. Edd Brady, effective April 28.
The board also approved the resignation of Annastasia Srock, paraprofessional (child specific aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective March 28.
Several hirings were approved as follows:
The following instructors for the 2023 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Summer Extension Program (July 10-27, 2023), were hired, contingent upon enrollment:
- Teresa Brownlee (extension only)
- Sarah Caine
- Marissa Douthit
- Jessica Duell
- Dory Ferra
- Cheyenne Fink
- Dana Fye (weeks 1 and 2)
- Jen Fye
- Amber Garrison
- Cristin Hickman
- Janey London
- Amy Marshall
- Carol McLaughlin (week 3)
- Laura Murray
- Mariah Myers
- Leigh Nicolai
- Heather Shirey
- Alana Smiley
- Matheu Smiley
- Kaytie Straw (academics only)
- Substitute: Cathy Giffin
- Aides: Jessica Dempsey and Magi Bickerstaff
Other hirings:
- The change of status for Derrick Wargo from custodian (second shift) at Oklahoma Elementary School (1,040 hours per year) to custodian (second shift) at the DuBois Area Middle School (2,080 hours per year), effective on or after March 27, 2023.
- Carrie McKee as a custodian (second shift) at the DuBois Area Middle School (2,080 hours per year), effective on or after March 27.
- Deborah Edler as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,035 hours per year), effective on or after March 27.
- Jessica Smith for the extra-duty position of assistant for track (7th/8th) for interscholastic spring sports (2022-2023), as per contract.
- The change of status for Janice Scott from Title I teacher aide at Wasson Elementary School/DuBois Area Middle School (1,080 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective March 27.