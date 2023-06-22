DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its meeting last Thursday, approved the final general fund budget for the 2023-24 school year in the amount of $72,597,800 and with no property tax increase.
The budget was approved in an 8-1 vote, with Directors Larry Salone, Gilbert Barker, Sam Armagost, David Cuneo, Mark Gilga, Dustan Dodd, Robert Wachob and David Schwab voting in favor, while Charlie Watt voted no.
The re-balanced tax mills will be 95.32 mills in Clearfield County and 29.09 mills in Jefferson County. The district’s current millage is 95.34 mills in Clearfield County and 29.11 mills in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board.
The district anticipates total revenue for the 2023-24 school year to be $70,038,441, which is a 4.5 percent increase over last year’s budgeted amount of $67,033,924, according to a budget presentation by Business Manager Jeanette Buriak at the May 4 board work session.
According to the budget presentation, the increase in anticipated revenue budgeted in school year 2023-2024 is attributable to:
- A slight increase (1 percent) in assessed values for real estate taxes
- An anticipated increase in delinquent real estate taxes due to a decrease in real estate taxes collected in 2022-23
- Interest income has returned to pre-pandemic levels
- Earned Income Tax is trending upward as salaries increase
- Basic Ed funding increased with an additional Level Up subsidy that was introduced for the current school year after the 2022-23 budget was adopted
- Special education funding increase
Expenditures for the 2023-24 school year have been budgeted 3 percent over the current 2022-23 school year, said Buriak. The final budgeted expenses for the 2023-24 school year is listed at $72,597,800, an increase of $2,172,868 over the 2022-23 budget listed at $70,424,932.
Summarizing the 2023-24 final budget, Buriak said the district anticipates using the district’s general fund for $2,559,359 to balance the budget.
She said the beginning balance on July 1, 2023, would be $20,850,600; the district will add in budgeted anticipated revenue of $70,038,441 and total estimated fund balance, revenues and other financing sources available of $90,889,121 and then subtract out budgeted expenses of $72,597,800 to give a fund balance at the end of June 30, 2024, of $18,291,321. Of that, she said $17,255,359 is committed or assigned funds, which will leave an unassigned general fund balance as of June 30, 2024, of $1,035,962.
The board also unanimously approved:
- The following tax rates to be reenacted as appropriate: $5 per capita tax; $5 personal tax; 1/2 percent wage tax; 1/2 percent real estate transfer tax; and $5 local service tax.
- The workers’ compensation policy with Encova Insurance beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $158,885.
- To retain Beard Legal Group as solicitor for the district, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, as per the fee proposal, as submitted. According to the fee proposal, the firm’s fee for all services will be billed at a rate of $175 per hour. The firm does not require a retainer and are available, upon request, to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Beard Legal Group has been the district’s solicitor since 2017.