DuBOIS — After being rejected in March, the DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s meeting, revisited and approved a proposal to order the necessary equipment to proceed with establishing an esports program for students in the district.
A motion to purchase 15 esports computer systems from SHI International Corp. using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds resulted in a 6-3 vote last Thursday. Directors in favor of the proposal included board President Larry Salone, Sam Armagost, Robert Wachob, Mark Gilga, Jeff Madinger Sr. and Dustan Dodd. Those voting against included David Schwab, Charlie Watt and Gilbert Barker.
In March, the proposal was rejected in a 4-4 vote. At that time, Dodd voted against the proposal and Madinger was absent. Later in that meeting, Superintendent Wendy Benton asked that the proposal return to the agenda in April for board reconsideration. She cited the numerous benefits available for students participating in an esports program and noted the money that the district is investing in other programs and the potential return and the scholarships that are available. Benton also said it’s important to acknowledge that research says there’s significant development of STEM and workforce skills and social emotional characteristics, cooperation, communication, relationships to peers, relationships with adults, self management, grit, and perseverance.
Further research done by Benton shows that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is considering esports to be a sanctioned sport in the future.
At the March meeting, Watt stated that he didn’t like that the program is attached to ESSER funds and would rather see the cost be part of the budget. His issue is not with the program or what it could attain.
Schwab said at the March meeting that his opposition is precipitated by the fact that if one looks at this number and other numbers in the district’s budget, there is extreme inequality. He said until that inequality is rectified, his vote can’t go any other way.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of competition that is facilitated through computer gaming, according to information provided by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF). Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer online video game competitions. These competitions often incorporate live broadcasts with commentary and award prize money to competitors. Esports is also one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
During a January work session, Nicole Hill, director of Instructional Technology and Innovation, presented information to the board about possibly starting an esports program in the district. She also gave a presentation at the April 14 work session.
In Hill’s proposal, she stated the anticipated needs to start the esports program as follows: Gaming computers, $33,310.55; gaming consoles, games and displays, $8,579.66; furniture, $9,655.25. The total estimated cost is $49,545.46.
DAHS Robotics
The board also approved the purchase of 15 Lenovo laptops for high school robotics and engineering from CDW-G in the amount of $39,615.30 to be paid with ESSER funds.
Graduation date set
The board approved the revised calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, as submitted, and set the graduation date for May 25. The rain date will be May 26.
Other actions
In other actions, the board approved the following:
- A change order in the amount of $46,409.13 for J.C. Orr & Son, Inc., for additional work to remediate and reinforce the existing cafeteria walls at Oklahoma for the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project.
- Awarding the general supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $32,578.65 and the art supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $20,369.60 for the 2022- 2023 school year. Kurtz Brothers was the lowest bidder.
- Authorizing the business manager to secure the best possible price for electricity effective Jan. 1, 2023, and authorized the superintendent to sign the agreement.
- Awarded the quotes/bids for the resealing of parking lots as follows: Juniata Elementary School (three lots) to Donahue Asphalt Sealing in the amount of $5,300.00. (lowest quote received); DuBois Area Middle School (all lots and bus lane) to Asphalt Doctor in the amount of $22,800.00. (lowest bid received); DuBois Area Senior High School (student parking lot, front parking lot, lot by band area) to Asphalt Doctor in the amount of $27,000.00. (lowest bid received); Maintenance Building – Sones Road (all lots) to Asphalt Doctor in the amount of $4,700.00. (lowest quote received)