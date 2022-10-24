DuBOIS — DuBois Area School Board Director has been recognized by the Pennsylvania School Board Associations for his eight years of service to the district.
“Last October, we had the pleasure of recognizing Mr. Larry Salone for his eight years of service,” Superintendent Wendy Benton said at last Thursday’s board work session. “This evening, we are excited to add an additional member of our team to PSBA’s Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
Benton said that on Sept. 30, she received a letter from Cody Klaus, member outreach manager for Central Pennsylvania and Becky Dussinger, director of Member Outreach of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, relative to the “Honor Roll of School Board Service” program.
According to Klaus and Dussinger, “This program recognizes school board directors across the state for long-term service and dedication to their local districts and communities. Through the presentation of a certificate, we show our appreciation for their effort and commitment to public education as well as their students and schools.”
When school directors reach eight years of service, they are presented with an honor roll certificate, and for every four years thereafter, Benton said. At 24 years of service, they begin to receive plaques to honor their service at that milestone and every four years after that.
“This evening and on behalf of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, I have the honor of recognizing Mr. Mark Gilga for his eight years of service and dedication to the DuBois Area School District,” said Benton.
“School board service has long been a crucial part of our nation’s legacy and its commitment to public education,” she said. “As the first school boards association in the United States, PSBA has a rich history, with more than 125 years of service. The greatest school directors are described as ethical, principled individuals with a deep desire to serve. They believe in the value of our public schools and local control of public education for the benefit of all students.
“Today, school districts are expected to offer more services, along with world-class instruction, with limited resources,” said Benton. “These expectations provide a tremendous challenge for school directors – unpaid volunteers who give of their time to contribute to the schools and communities they serve. For almost 40 years, PSBA has been recognizing the contributions of dedicated local school directors with long-term service. The Honor Roll is the association’s way of thanking those individuals who exemplify leadership by giving unselfishly of their time and talents for the betterment of the public schools serving students across the commonwealth.”
“It is both an honor and a privilege to recognize Mr. Mark Gilga for being part of this rich legacy,” said Benton.
After being recognized, Gilga thanked Benton for her comments and stated that he believes volunteering helps one grow as an individual.