DuBOIS — Several vacant administrative positions were filled at this month’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The board approved hiring the following for administrative positions:
- Leigh Anne May as Director of Virtual Academy at a salary of $68,000, effective on or after July 1 (as per Act 93 agreement).
- John Semancik as Assistant Business Manager at a salary of $67,000, effective on or after July 1.
- J. Russell Akers as Director of Human Resources at a salary of $72,000, effective on or after July 1. The board voted 7-2, with Larry Salone, Gil Barker, David Cuneo, Sam Armagost, Dustan Dodd, Robert Wachob, and David Schwab in favor, and Mark Gilga and Charlie Watt voting no.
In other hirings:
- Dalton Schultz was hired as an English instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s step 1, year 1, effective the 2023-2024 school year.
- Taylor Barber was hired as an English instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s step 4, year 4, effective the 2023-2024 school year.
- Eric Perks as custodial coordinator at the high school, effective June 19, as per contract.
- The following individuals for the 2023 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Summer Extension Program (July 10-27), contingent upon enrollment, were hired: Preparations/planning for extension sessions: Teresa Brownlee; instructors Katie Benson, Vicki Gulvas, Alexa Alker; substitute instructors: Susan Raiford, Christina Billock, Stephanie McHale, Wendy Micale and Gabrielle Orcutt.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract, were hired: All-School Musical, sound director, Brennan Bell; All-School Drama, producer/director and business manager, Dorothea Hackett.
- The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract: Student Council advisor (high school), Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak (salary divided); Student Council advisor (middle school), Anna Woods/Sarah Rishell (salary divided); WBVR coordinator (high school), David Martin; WMSK coordinator (middle school), Robert Hanzely; senior high yearbook, Linda Rankus; senior high yearbook business manager, Beau Bash; National Honor Society advisor, Leanne Fuller/Karli Puhala/Heidi Woods (salary divided; fitness center manager, Beau Bash/Richard McClelland (salary divided); middle school newspaper, Joan Krull; band director, Melinda Swauger; assistant band director, Nicholas Kloszewski; choral director, Nicholas Kloszewski; Mock Trial advisor, Christopher Taylor; Scholastic Challenge Team Coach: Christopher Taylor; auditorium manager (high school), Mandi Bell; auditorium manager (middle school), Joe Sensor; middle school band, Joe Sensor; middle school chorus, Rebecca Sensor; middle school play, Rebecca Sensor; middle school talent show, Rebecca Sensor; middle school play stage manager, Nate Horner; E-sports advisor, Todd Shindledecker/Tyler Waltman (salary divided); junior-senior prom, Denise Sloan/Heidi Shindledecker (salary divided); Ski Club (middle school and high school), Candice McBurnie; STEAM Team coach (high school), Jennifer Keith/Ken Evans (salary divided); STEAM Team coach (middle school), Dawn Badtorff; Greenhouse Club advisor (high school), Gretchen Clark; Greenhouse Club advisor (middle school), Lauren Alworth/Breanne Deeb/ Jill Domitrovich (salary divided); middle school annual, Amy Marshall/Justin Marshall (salary divided); and project specific instructional leader, Candice McBurnie/Hannah Bardo (salary divided).
- The following individuals were hired for interscholastic fall sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract: Cheerleading (fall), head coach Julianne Schall and varsity assistant Mara Schall.
- The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract: Boys’ basketball, head coach David Bennett, varsity assistant Gregory Monaco, junior high coach (eighth grade), Cole Kriner; junior high coach (seventh grade), Bradley Chamberlin; girls’ basketball, head coach Rodney Thompson and varsity assistant Greg Kennis; junior high basketball (fall) seventh and eighth grade, junior high assistant, eighth grade, Rodney Thompson and Christopher Sheloski, junior high assistant (seventh grade); swimming and diving, head coach Michael Gressler, varsity assistants Leanne Fuller and Jacob Landini; cheerleading, Julianne Schall, head coach, and Mara Schall, varsity assistant; rifle, head coach Joanne Pentz; wrestling, head coach Garrett Brown, varsity assistant Jacob Krupa, junior high coordinator Beau Bash, junior high assistant Kolby Ho; gymnastics, head coach Nicole Finalle and varsity assistant, Deborahh Finalle.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting March 23) to hire the following individuals for the 2023 Elementary Summer Enhancement/Summer Extension Program (July 10-27): Instructors: Teresa Brownlee (extension only); Amy Marshall; Kaytie Straw (academics only); aide: Jessica Dempsey.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting April 20) to hire the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract: Cheerleading (fall), Head Coach Mara Schall and Varsity Assistant Julianne Schall.
Janice Bart was appointed as the officer-in-charge/director of school safety and security for the 2023-24 school year.
The board also approved a salary adjustment of $365 for Torie Sedor, assistant principal at the DuBois Area Middle School, effective July 1.
The board accepted the resignations of Jo Christopher, cafeteria aide, middle school, effective immediately, and Brooke Carbett, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) Wasson Elementary School, effective May 26, 2023.
The board accepted the retirements of Mary Ann Fiedor, secretary at the high school, effective Sept. 11 and Nathan Kimberling, maintenance, effective Sept. 1.