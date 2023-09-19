DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at a special meeting last Thursday, hired two elementary teachers.
Shelby Kerelitch was hired at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor's, step 1, year 1, effective on or after Sept. 18, to be prorated for the 2023-24 school year.
Amy Elias was also hired as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master's, step 1, year 1, effective on or after Sept. 18, to be prorated for the 2023-24 school year.
Following the special meeting, the board held its work session to review this Thursday's regular meeting agenda. Some of the proposals for board consideration will include: Starting a Special Olympics Unified Sports bocce ball team at the DuBois Area High School, reinstating the student parking permit fee of $50 for the 2023-24 school year and waiving a real estate transfer tax in the amount of $1,102.50 for the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Co. as a result of the pending transfer of the municipal park properties from Reynoldsville Borough Council to the Reynoldsville Fire Co.
The regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center located on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.