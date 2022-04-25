DuBOIS — A new principal and several teachers were unanimously approved at last Thursday’s meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
Heather Dzikiy was hired as a principal, effective on or after July 1, 2022, at a salary of $73,500. It has not yet been announced which building Dzikiy will be assigned to, according to the district.
The following hirings were also approved, effective the 2022-23 school year:
- Zane Watson as a health and physical education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 3, Year 4.
- Brooke Humenik as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 3, Year 4.
- Mariah Myers as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 3, Year 3.
- Rachel Caputo as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 3, Year 3.
- Melia Andrulonis as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 1.
- Jacob Krupa as a chemistry instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 6, Year 7.
- Cameron Yard as a science instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 3, Year 5.
- Dawn Badtorff as an engineering and design instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 1.
- Dorretta Wilcox, Juniata Elementary School instructor, for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds).
- Amber Garrison for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement Program, contingent upon enrollment (July 11-28, 2022) and as substitute instructor (July 11, 12, 13, and 14)
- The following individuals for the 2022 Extended School Year Program, contingent upon enrollment: Instructors: Annette Davis, Nicole Gralla, Maria Lindholm, Nicole Marshall, Daniel Minns, Antony Monella, Jaime Mowrey, Stephanie Novak, Audrey Null, Dayna Lyle (Speech); Substitute Instructors: Jane Herbstritt, Ashley Kriner, Diana McMullen, Sara Stuart
- Instructors for the Summer School Program at the DuBois Area Middle School to be held on July 5 through July 28 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment: Alisa Johnson Math/Science; Dawna Vanderpool, Reading/English; Sarah Rishell, Social Studies; Dan Snyder, Math (Elementary)
- The addition of the following individuals to the list of workers for the 2021-2022 athletic season: Zachary Johnston, Kacie Preston, Amanda Rosman
The board approved Colten Robinson as a volunteer for boys’ volleyball (varsity) for the 2021-2022 athletic season.
The board also approved the change of status for Lisa Perkins from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Oklahoma Elementary School (990 hours per year) to paraprofessional (bus aide), 1640 hours per year, effective the 2022-2023 school year.