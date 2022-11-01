DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved several hirings and resignations at last week’s meeting.
Suzanne Erickson was hired as a school psychologist at a salary, as per contract, at master’s Step 13, Year 13, effective on or after Oct. 31, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year.
Other hirings were:
- Mary Butler as a cafeteria aide at Wasson Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective on or after Oct. 31.
- Brianna Pearce as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (882 hours per year) effective on or after Oct. 31.
- Marlene Finger as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (882 hours per year) effective on or after Oct. 31.
- As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Annastasia Srock from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (1080 hours per year) effective on or after Oct. 31.
- As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Tammy Kalgren from paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Juniata Elementary School (1080 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (1640 hours per year) effective Dec. 1.
- Upon the recommendation of Barbara Jo Smith, director of Federal Programs/Elementary principal, the board approved hiring the following individuals for the After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds): DuBois Area Senior High School: David Volpe; Wasson Elementary School: Alexa Alker, Hannah Frederick, Amber Garrison and Mariah Myers.
- Todd Shindledecker for the extra-duty position of e-sports, as per contract, effective on or after Oct. 31, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Jacob Landini for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for swimming/diving for interscholastic winter sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract.
- David Herzing for the extra-duty position of intramural boys’ basketball (5th/6th) program coordinator for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract.
The board deferred taking action on a proposal to hire the following individuals for extra-duty positions, as per contract, effective on or after Oct. 31, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year — Joe Sensor as the middle school auditorium manager and Nate Horner as the middle school play stage manager.
“These two positions, if I’m not mistaken, are new positions?” said Director David Schwab, who asked to defer taking action on the item. “Since they are new positions, I would like to see either a job description or a list of duties for these positions before we make a move on it.”
The proposal was deferred in an 8-0 vote. Those voting to defer included Schwab, Bob Wachob, Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga, Larry Salone, Gil Barker, Dustan Dodd, and Charlie Watt. Jeff Madinger was excused from the meeting.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting of Aug. 11) hiring Vicki Gulvas for the After School Extended School Day Program at C.G. Johnson Elementary School.
The following resignations were approved:
- Devon Thomas, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective immediately.
- Leigh Nicolai, Title I teacher aide, Wasson Elementary School, effective Oct. 14.
- Shawn McCleary from the extra-duty position of junior high assistant for wrestling, effective immediately.
- Sara Stuart, special education instructor, DuBois Area Middle School, effective on or before Dec. 18.