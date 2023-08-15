DuBOIS — Several hirings were made by the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting.
Hirings included:
- Denae Bruner as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s, step 11, year 17, effective the 2023-24 school year.
- Lukas Salvo as a school counselor at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s, step 1, year 1, effective the 2023-24 school year.
- Megan Irwin as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s, step 1, year 1, effective the 2023-24 school year.
- Jenna Volpe as a child specific sign language interpreter (1,640 hours per year), effective the 2023-24 school year.
- The following individuals as mentor teachers for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract: Ashleigh Carlson, Hillary Carr, Gretchen Clark, Brian Clinger, Maitland Flock, Sarah Hoare, Karen Landini.
- Amy Hewitt as a mentor teacher for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract.
- Marie Bishop as a mentor teacher for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract.
- The board rescinded the action at their April 20 meeting to hire Chelsea Lundgren for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for cheerleading for interscholastic fall sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract. The board then approved the hiring of MacKenzie O’Brien-Cavallero for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for cheerleading for this same position.
- The board rescinded the action of its June 15 meeting to hire Garrett Brown for the extra-duty position of head coach for wresting for interscholastic winter sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract.
- The board rescinded the action of its June 15 meeting to hire Jacob Krupa for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for wresting for interscholastic winter sports for the 2023-24 school year, as per contract. The motion passed in a 7-1 vote. Directors Larry Salone, Gil Barker, Charlie Watt, Dustan Dodd, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost and Robert Wachob voted in favor. David Schwab voted no and David Cuneo was excused from the meeting. Later in the meeting, Schwab said his vote of no had nothing to do with the abilities of the individual involved. He said he believes there is a conflict between a wrestling coach and a science team coach.
The board approved the following individuals as volunteers for the 2023-24 athletic season: Marissa King, girls’ soccer (varsity), William McFadden, boys’ soccer (middle school), and Garrett Brown, wrestling (varsity).
The board also approved several change of statuses for the following:
- Heather Hallowell from Title 1 teacher aide at Wasson Elementary (1,640 hours per year) to secretary at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,640 hours per year), effective Sept. 11.
- Matthew Rhodes from traveling custodian (2,080 hours per year) to maintenance (mechanic), 2,080 hours per year, effective Sept. 11.
- Rose Nelen from Title 1 teacher aide at the DuBois Area Middle School (882 hours per year) to Title 1 teacher aide at the middle school (1,640 hours per year), effective Aug. 14.
- Joan Klark from the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment to Title 1 instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s, step 10, year 14, effective the 2023-24 school year.
The board also appointed Janice Bart as officer-in-charge of criminal investigations for the 2023-24 school year.
The board designated Michael Britton and Theodore Burkett to act as school police officers (SPO) for the district pending successful completion of NASRO related school police training and authorized the superintendent, through the solicitor, to apply to the Judges of the Courts of Common Pleas of Clearfield and Jefferson counties to appoint Britton and Burkett to act as SPO for the district, pending approval by the courts, to enter into employment agreements.
The following resignations were approved:
- Marlene Finger, paraprofessional, high school, effective immediately.
- Jonathon Shaffer, custodian, high school, effective Aug. 4.
- Elizabeth Foultz, paraprofessional, high school, effective Aug. 4.