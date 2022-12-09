DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, after its reorganization meeting on Wednesday, took a moment to remember fellow Director Jeff Madinger Sr., who died recently after a lengthy illness.
Board President Larry Salone said he is going to miss Madinger immensely.
“He was just a professional every step of the way,” said Salone. “He meant a lot to me. I feel bad. He was a lot of fun and he was a professional in every way.”
“Jeff was a good man,” said Director David Schwab. “And one thing I will give him credit for, he voted his conscience.”
Director Mark Gilga remembers Madinger as a man who cared deeply about his family and was “a really good all-around person.”
“Jeff will be missed,” said Director Robert Wachob.
“I had the privilege of knowing Jeff Madinger for 10 years now,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “I met him as the middle school principal and participated in some meetings with him and his family at that time. Jeff always had an unwavering commitment to children and to the children of our community and really valued the importance of a strong relationship between the school district and families. And when we are able to have that relationship that’s when students reap the greatest benefits. I’m very, very grateful to him. He was an exceptional board member, always student-centered. He kept the students at the forefront of every decision that he made.”
Benton also expressed appreciation to the school board members for their support and understanding during Madinger’s illness.
“From the time that he became ill it was just so important to him to continue to be a board member,” said Benton. “It really meant a lot to him that you gave him that support and the patience and the understanding that there were going to be some meetings that he could attend and then some meetings that he wasn’t feeling up to it. I’m just really happy that he was able to continue with us, and I’m thankful for the five years of service that he provided on our board. And as you’ve all said, very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”
Madinger, of Penfield, was first elected to the school board in 2017 and was in his second four-year term. During his first term, he served as vice president for a time. He was a representative of Region B, which is made up of Sandy, Huston and Union townships in Clearfield County and Falls Creek Borough in Jefferson County.