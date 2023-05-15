DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at their meeting last Thursday, approved the proposed final general fund budget for the 2023-24 school year in the amount of $72,597,800 and with no property tax increase.
The budget was approved in a 5-1 vote, with Directors Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga, Dustan Dodd, Robert Wachob, David Schwab. Charlie Watt voted no. Larry Salone, Gilbert Barker and David Cuneo were not in attendance.
The re-balanced tax mills will be 95.32 mills in Clearfield County and 29.09 mills in Jefferson County. The district’s current millage is 95.34 mills in Clearfield County and 29.11 mills in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board.
The district anticipates total revenue for the 2023-24 school year to be $70,038,441, which is a 4.5 percent increase over last year’s budgeted amount of $67,033,924, according to a budget presentation by Business Manager Jeanette Buriak at the May 4 board work session.
According to the budget presentation, the increase in anticipated revenue budgeted in school year 2023-2024 is attributable to:
- A slight increase (1 percent) in assessed values for real estate taxes
- An anticipated increase in delinquent real estate taxes due to a decrease in real estate taxes collected in 2022-23
- Interest income has returned to pre-pandemic levels
- Earned Income Tax is trending upward as salaries increase
- Basic Ed funding increased with an additional Level Up subsidy that was introduced for the current school year after the 2022-23 budget was adopted
- Special Education funding increase
Expenditures for the 2023-24 school year have been budgeted 3 percent over the current 2022-23 school year, said Buriak. The proposed final budgeted expenses for the 2023-24 school year is listed at $72,597,800, an increase of $2,172,868 over the 2022-23 budget listed at $70,424,932.
Summarizing the 2023-24 proposed budget, Buriak said the district anticipates using the district’s fund balance of $2,559,359 to balance the budget.
She said the beginning balance on July 1, 2023, would be $20,850,600; the district will add in budgeted anticipated revenue of $70,038,441 and total estimated fund balance, revenues and other financing sources available of $90,889,121 and then subtract out budgeted expenses of $72,597,800 to give a fund balance at the end of June 30, 2024, of $18,291,321. Of that, she said $17,255,359 is committed or assigned funds, which will leave an unassigned general fund balance as of June 30, 2024, of $1,035,962.
The budget will be available for public inspection on the district’s website.
The board is expected to formally adopt the final budget at their June 15 regular meeting.