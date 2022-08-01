DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its recent meeting, approved a proposal from Maher Duessel to perform the single audit for the next three years.
For the year ending June 30, 2022, the cost will be $26,750; $27,550 for the year ending June 30, 2023 and $28,400 for the year ending June 30, 2024.
Other actions by the board included the following:
- Exonerated taxes for 2021, with no exception, in the amount of $3,025.45 and for 2022, with no exception, in the amount of $2,535.48 for Sykesville Borough Parcel Number 35-002-0311.
- Approved a change order in the amount of $45,786.55 for BCS Construction, Inc., for self-leveling underlayment for the DuBois Area Senior High School flooring project.
- Approved a service agreement for Consumer Liquefied Petroleum Gas (propane) to Moore Propane at a cost of 47 per gallon over Mont Belvieu Propane Spot Price.
- Upon the recommendation of Dan Brocious, IT director, approved the purchase of one year of Coro Cyber Security protection in the amount of $28,309.50. This price reflects a negotiated 25 percent discount and includes protection on the district’s cloud application platforms as well as physical devices. Coverage includes protection from: malware and ransomware, phishing, hacking and access control, insider threats, and data loss and governance.
- Approved an expenditure in the amount of $126.56 for Jeannine Anthony, DuBois Area Middle School instructor, to cover the additional cost for registration and parking for the Schools to Watch National Conference she attended in Washington, D.C., on June 23-25, 2022. Christine Kline, DuBois Area Middle School counselor, was approved to attend this conference (board meeting held on May 12, 2022) and was unable to attend. Anthony attended in her place. (To be paid with Title IIA funds.)
- Approved Katie Neal, itinerant instructor, to complete a practicum under the supervision of Robert Kriner, director of Special Education, as part of her enrollment in the special education supervisor program at Slippery Rock University.
- Upon the recommendation of Barbara Jo Smith, director of Federal Programs/Elementary Principal, the board approved the proposal for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program for the 2022-2023 school year, as submitted, at a cost not to exceed $116,500.00. (To be paid with ARP ESSER funds.)
- Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the DuBois Area Educational Support Professional Association and the district for two part-time cafeteria aide positions at the DuBois Area Middle School, on an as needed basis, for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Educational Support Professional Association to modify the hours of the cafeteria aides in each of the elementary buildings. This would increase the hours for each of the aides from 360 hours to not to exceed 810 hours, on an as needed basis, for the 2022-2023 school year as a result of operational needs. (To be paid with ESSER funds.)
- Approved and authorized the superintendent to sign the Memorandum of Understanding between Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. and the district (C.G. Johnson Elementary School) for coordination of services for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Upon the recommendation of Anne Young, director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, approved the proposal for a DAHS Assessment Development Workshop at a total cost not to exceed $3,030, as submitted. (To be paid with Title IIA funds.)
- Approved the Contract for Facilitation of Professional Learning between Diane Coulter Consulting Services and the district at a cost not to exceed $1,200.00. (To be paid with Title IIA funds.)