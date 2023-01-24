DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board of Directors approved several resignations, a retirement and hirings at last Thursday’s meeting.
The resignations included:
- Melissa Harvey, custodian, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective Nov. 22, 2022.
- Jason Deasey, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective immediately.
- Mary Kimberling, cafeteria aide, DuBois Area Middle School, effective immediately.
- Susan Roush, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), DuBois Area Senior High School, effective Jan. 3, 2023.
- Molly Zimmerman, speech/language pathologist, effective on or before Feb. 10, 2023.
- The retirement of Jill Yamrick, confidential secretary, district office, effective April 10, 2023.
Hirings included:
- Elizabeth Mohney as a mentor teacher effective Jan. 3, 2023, for the term of one school year, as per contract.
- Jonathon Shaffer as a custodian (third shift) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (2,080 hours per year) effective on or after Jan. 23, 2023.
- Wendy Kephart as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective on or after Jan. 23, 2023.
- Heather Pasternak, DuBois Area Senior High School instructor, for the After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds).
- Mandi Bell for the extra-duty position of wardrobe for the 2022-2023 All-School Musical, as per contract.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2022-2023 school year: Baseball –Dominic Kriner, varsity assistant; and volleyball (boys) –David Alberts, head coach.
The following change of statuses were also approved for:
- Jane Herbstritt from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,080 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Middle School (1,640 hours per year), effective Jan. 3, 2023.
- Gregory Weber from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (1,035 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,640 hours per year) effective Jan. 4, 2023.