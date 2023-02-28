DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board of Directors approved several hirings, retirements and resignations at last Thursday’s meeting.
Hirings included:
- Jennifer Fustine as a speech/language pathologist at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 3, Year 3, effective on or after Feb. 27, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Shelly Reasinger as confidential secretary to the assistant superintendent at a salary of $45,000, effective on or after Feb. 27, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Jessica Dempsey as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective on or after Feb. 27.
- As a result of the bidding process, the board changes the status for Marlene Finger from paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the DuBois Area High School (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area High School (1,080 hours per year) effective on or after Feb. 27.
- Kelsey Oakes as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (990 hours per year) effective on or after Feb. 27.
- The following individuals for the After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment: Jessica Arthurs, Juniata Elementary School; Hannah Bardo, Oklahoma Elementary School; Tonya Enseki, Wasson Elementary School.
- Individuals for extra-duty positions for the 2022-2023 All-School Musical, as per contract: David A. Schwab, lighting director; and Brennan Bell, set/design/paint/construction.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract: Baseball, Devon Walker, varsity assistant; tennis (boys), Joshua Reed, head coach; track (seventh-eighth grade), Melinda Beers, assistant; Jacob Landini, assistant; volleyball (boys), Abigail Selfridge, varsity assistant.
Retirements were as follows:
- Marian Douthit, custodian, high school, effective April 11.
- Barbara Jo Smith, Juniata Elementary School principal/director of federal programs, effective June 30.
- Richard Barron, C.G. Johnson Elementary School instructor, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
- Marjorie Montana, Oklahoma Elementary School instructor, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
- Diane Zaffuto, secondary gifted instructor, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
- April Kriner, C.G. Johnson Elementary School instructor, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
- Michael Maholtz, assistant principal, middle school, effective June 30.
- Cynthia Marchioni, special education instructor, Oklahoma Elementary School, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Resignations included:
- Rachelle Kruzelak, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective Feb. 24.
- Roger Freemer, custodian, DuBois Area Middle School, effective immediately.