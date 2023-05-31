DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at this month’s meeting, approved several hirings and resignations.
The following hirings were approved and effective for the 2023-24 school year:
- Krista Burkett as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s step 4, year 5.
- Kassandra Loudon as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s step 3, year 3.
- Michael Bertoni as a middle school instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s step 11, year 15.
The board approved hiring Audrey Null as a supervisor of special education, effective on or after July 1 at a salary of $75,865.
The board approved hiring the following people as instructors for the Summer School Program at the DuBois Area Middle School to be held on July 10 through July 27, (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds): Nate Horner, English; Jeannine Anthony, reading; Alisa Johnson, math; Shelly French, science; Justin Marshall, social studies; substitute: Amy Marshall.
The board approved hiring the following people as instructors for the Summer School Program at the DuBois Area Senior High School to be held on July 10 through July 27, (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds): Jason Shilala; Jacob Krupa; Karli Puhala; Robert Bowser; Robert Burns.
The board approved hiring the following people for the extra-duty position of Project Specific Instructional Leaders for Technology, as per contract, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 (to be paid with Title IV funds): Megan Sheloski, C.G Johnson Elementary; Jessica Duell, Juniata Elementary; Matthew Cherubini, Oklahoma Elementary; Doreen Ferra, Wasson Elementary; Jacob Otto, DuBois Area Middle School; and Michael Gressler, DuBois Area Senior High School.
The board approved hiring the following people for extra-duty positions for the All-School Musical for the 2023-2024 school year, as per contract: Director Dorothea Hackett; Choreographer Mandi Bell; Musical Director (Vocal) Nicholas Kloszewski; Producer Christopher Taylor; and Stage Manager Linda Rankus.
The board approved hiring the following people for extra-duty positions for the 2023 Marching Band Program, as per contract: Melinda Swauger, band director; Carrie Senior, assistant director; Danielle Rode, percussion instructor (summer band and full season); Ann Olson, Colorguard instructor (summer band and full season); and Nicholas Kloszewski, music instructor (summer band and full season).
The board approve hiring the following people as instructors for the Elementary STEM Camp (2023) to be held July 17-20, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds): Dawn Badtorff; Dana Fye; Megan Hanzely; Robert Hanzely; and Jennifer Keith.