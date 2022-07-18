DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board of Directors approved several resignations and hirings at last Thursday’s meeting.
Resignations were as follows:
- Megan Frantz, library aide, C.G. Johnson/Wasson Elementary School, effective June 28, 2022.
- Lindley Luzier, licensed practical nurse, Oklahoma Elementary School, effective June 30, 2022.
- Jennifer Skarbek, librarian, DuBois Area Middle School, effective immediately.
- Anne Young, director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment effective Aug. 11.
- Holly Boyles, music instructor, Wasson Elementary School, effective Aug. 12.
Hirings included:
- Propose the board approve hire Allyssa Hall as a library instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s step 5, year nine, effective the 2022-2023 school year.
- Propose the board approve hire Megan Hanzely as a gifted instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s, step 1, year one, effective the 2022-2023 school year.
- Dylan Fye as a part-time custodian at the DuBois Area Middle School (1,248 hours per year) effective on or after July 18, 2022.
- Rose Nelen as a paraprofessional/aide for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ESSER funds).
- Amy Smith as a cafeteria aide at Wasson Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective the 2022-2023 school year.
The following individuals were hired as mentor teachers for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract: Amy Bash; Joshua Bundy; Erika Checchio; Keri Cuba; Doreen Ferra; Jacob Otto; Alana Smiley.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract:
- Student Council Advisor (high school) Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak (salary divided)
- Student Council Advisor (middle school) Anna Woods/Sarah Rishell (salary divided)
- WBVR Coordinator (high school) David Martin
- Senior High Yearbook Linda Rankus
- Senior High Yearbook Business Manager Beau Bash
- National Honor Society Advisor Leanne Fuller/Karli Puhala/Heidi Woods (salary divided)
- Pool Director Jill Heffner (waiver of job description)
- WMSK Coordinator (middle school) Robert Hanzely
- Fitness Center Manager Beau Bash/Richard McClelland (salary divided)
- Middle School Newspaper Diane Zaffuto
- Academic Science Team Coach Jacob Krupa
- Band Director Melinda Swauger
- Show Choir Choreographer Melinda Swauger
- Assistant Band Director Nicholas Kloszewski
- Choral Director Nicholas Kloszewski
- Advisor — Mock Trial Christopher Taylor
- Scholastic Challenge Team Coach Christopher Taylor
- Auditorium Manager (high school) Mandi Bell
- Middle School Band Joe Sensor
- Middle School Chorus Rebecca Sensor
- Middle School Play Rebecca Sensor
- Middle School Talent Show Rebecca Sensor
- STEAM Team Coach (high school) Jennifer Keith/Kenneth Evans (salary divided)
- Junior-Senior Prom Denise Sloan/Heidi Shindledecker (salary divided)
- Middle School Annual Joan Krull/Jeannine Anthony (salary divided)
- Greenhouse Club Advisor (high school) Gretchen Clark
- Project Specific Instructional Leader (Wellness) Candice McBurnie/Hannah Bardo (salary divided)
The board appointed department chairs for curriculum/instruction for the 2022-2023 school year as follows, as per contract:
- Dawna Vanderpool, English/Language Arts, middle school (Grades 5-9)
- Dorothea Hackett, English/Language Arts, high school (Grades 8-12)
- Shelly French, science, middle school (Grades 5-9)
- Jennifer Keith, science, high school (Grades 8-12)
- Robert Anderson, social studies, middle school (Grades 5-9)
- Jacqueline Norris, social studies, high school (Grades 8-12)
- Christopher Sheloski, math, middle school (Grades 5-9)
- Michelle Snyder, math, high school (Grades 8-12)
- Melissa Lingenfelter, nursing, K-12 (salary to be divided by 3)
- Amy McCullough, nursing, K-12 (salary fo be divided by 3)
- Kim Thomas, nursing, K-12 (salary to be divided by 3)
- Candice McBurnie, health/physical education K-12 (salary to be divided)
- Scott Creighton, health/physical education K-12 (salary to be divided)
- Melinda Swauger, arts and humanities (Music) K-12 (divided w/art-to be determined)
- Rebecca Sensor, arts and humanities (Music) K-12 (divided w/art-to be determined)
Upon the recommendation of Chuck Ferra, athletic director, and Brian Weible, DuBois Area Senior High School principal, the board hired the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract:The PIAA official start date for varsity football is Aug. 8. The PIAA official start date for all other fall sports is Aug. 15. Any duties performed prior to the PIAA official start dates is with the understanding that duties performed are in a volunteer capacity.
- Soccer — middle school (7th/8th boys) Phillip Pompeii, Head Coach
- Cross Country — middle school (7th/8th) Jacob Landini, Head Coach