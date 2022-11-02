DuBOIS — Several agenda items were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting.
Upon the recommendation of Dan Brocious, IT director, the board approved the purchase of Scale Computing server equipment (including a five-year license and support package) from Link Computer Corp. in the amount of $82,436.44. This pricing represents a negotiated 20 percent discount through the CoSTARS, which is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing agreement.
Also upon the recommendation of Brocious, the board approved the proposal from CSM Consulting Inc., to process all Category 1 and Category 2 E-Rate related materials for the district for the 2023 E-Rate funding year.
The board approved the following agreements between the district and the Children’s Center for Treatment and Education (d/b/a Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems) for the placement of students: Education Services Purchase of Service Agreement; Business Associate Agreement; Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) Confidentiality Agreement.
The board approved the Engagement Agreement between the district and The Reschini Group for the employer reporting required by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Directors approved seeking quotations and/or sealed bids for the 2023-2024 school year for the following: General/Art Supplies; Custodial/Maintenance Supplies; Instructional Supplies (as appropriate); School Furniture and Related Equipment (as appropriate); Equipment (as needed); and Facilities Maintenance and Repair.