DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved a new four-year teachers’ contract with the DuBois Area Education Association at last Thursday’s meeting.
The board approved the contract, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, in a 4-3 vote.
Those directors voting in favor of the contract were Robert Wachob, Dustan Dodd, Charlie Watt and Gilbert Barker. Those voting against included David Schwab, Sam Armagost (via telephone) and Larry Salone. Directors Mark Gilga and Jeff Madinger were absent.
The contract includes a 3 percent raise for teachers the first two years and a 2.9 percent increase for each of the remaining two years, Wachob, who is chairman of the negotiating committee, said after the meeting. Dodd and Armagost also serve on the committee.
“That doesn’t mean every teacher gets a 3 percent increase,” said Wachob. “That’s an increase to the total payroll of 3 percent. The Association distributes that out to the various steps that the teachers are on. We don’t typically have control over that. We negotiate a pot of money. The Association distributes it to the teachers across the salary schedule. I don’t think a lot of people in the public understand that. Most people will say that the all the teachers got a 3 percent raise, but that is actually not correct. Some people will get less than a 2 percent raise. Some people might have been on a jump step that results in a 5 percent raise.”
According to Wachob, by the end of year four of the contract, the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree will be $48,687 and the ending salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree will be $77,268. A teacher with a master’s degree would receive $1,500 additional, depending on what step they are currently placed. He said with the current contract, teachers move up one step of the salary schedule each year.
Wachob said, “Currently, it’s a process of 20 years from the time a teacher is hired on Step 1 until they get to the top at Step 20. There are a varying degree of increases, depending on where the teacher is on the 20-year step process.”
“I think it’s a great contract,” said Wachob. “I mean, when you consider with the state of inflation and the increasing cost of everything, a 3 percent increase is basically the average of inflation over the last 15 years. So I believe we have a good contract. In addition, there were no increases in any healthcare benefits.”
Prior to declaring his vote of no during a roll-call vote, Schwab, a retired DASD teacher, said he disagrees with the extra-duty schedule proposed by the DAEA. He said never during his long-term involvement with the DAEA did the association ever propose reducing the allotment for a given activity, and at the same time, increasing the activity “for what appears to be special interest purposes. With that, I vote no.”
Recommended Video
“I had the privilege of being part of the negotiating team who worked very hard on this contract for many weeks, many months,” said Dodd. “I think it’s a fair deal for our teachers, I think it’s a great deal for the district and for the taxpayer. My mindset on this board has always been to remember that we are trusted with the funds that come in to us, which is just simply taxpayers’ money. There’s no school board money, there’s no school district money, it’s just taxpayer money. So any time I vote on anything, that’s in my mind, and it was certainly on my mind when we negotiated this contract. So, having said that, I think we did a great deal for the taxpayer. I also think we did a great deal for the teachers to show we value and appreciate them ... I vote yes.”
When the roll-call vote came to Armagost, Salone, board president, said, “Sam ... that’s four yes votes, so technically it (has) passed. So you don’t have to vote, if you don’t want to. Or you can say something. It’s up to you.”
“I’m going to say something and I’m going to vote,” said Armagost. “I’m also part of the negotiating team. We did work very hard on it, both sides. I do believe we did put together a very good package for the Association, and for the taxpayers. I was just a little disappointed, at the very end, with how they distributed some of the money. But we did give them that option. I just figured they’d be a little more equal about it. And because of that, I’m going to vote no.”
“That leaves me,” said Salone. “My vote doesn’t really matter, but I am going to say something. I’m going to echo exactly what David said, I thought that supplemental (schedule) is a joke. It’s ridiculous. And, obviously, it’s passed ... my vote doesn’t matter, so I’m not going to vote. But David, I agree with you. Dustin, I agree with you. I think it’s a hell of a contract, I really believe that. But, I tell you what, I will vote. I’m going to vote no.”
“We know it’s a good contract for both sides and it was a long process, a two-year process to get to it, but we’re happy with it,” DAEA President Brad Sweet said after the meeting. “I think they’re (board) happy with it. But their comments at the end, they had every opportunity to give their input on those. We asked repeatedly, ‘How do you want the supplemental salary schedule done?’ because they kept saying they wanted it adjusted and we never got input. So we did make changes, but the changes were all with the advisor approval and with the approval of our team, our committee and all of the teachers.”
Sweet explained that the supplements are non-teaching positions such as coaching.
“The two that they’re (board members) referencing are the scholastic-challenge team and the science team,” said Sweet. “And we moved some of their money to other positions that either ... we created one new position that was needed with some of the funds. And then the other ones, we moved to other places that weren’t getting paid for the time that they’re putting in. So we were able to balance some things out, but they’ve known about this since June. It’s not new.”
Sweet said the DAEA ratified the contract on Aug. 30 after a tentative agreement had been reached between the teachers’ union and the board.
“It wasn’t until after we ratified it that we heard they had concerns and questions about the supplemental,” said Sweet. “And I’m like, ‘It is what it is at this point.’ I mean, those are things that should have been brought up before we even got to a tentative agreement.”