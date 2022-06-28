DuBOIS — The installation of an aluminum storefront system at the DuBois Area High School main entrance will both assist with securing the building and updating the existing front.
The DuBois Area School Board, at this month’s meeting, approved a quote submitted by Glass Erectors Inc. in the amount of $29,429 for the secure vestibule at the high school. Funding for this project will be delegated from the district’s capital funds. The purchase is being made through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing agreement.
“The improvement shows the district’s commitment to providing students with a safe environment for learning,” Maintenance/Custodial Supervisor Steve Dunlap said in his written proposal to the board.
The board also awarded the bid for a multi-passenger student transportation vehicle to Tri-Star Ford in the amount of $58,931. The final price will be offset by a $25,000 grant. The purchase is being made through COSTARS and Tri-Star Ford was the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
Directors also approved the 2022-23 custodial/maintenance supply bids to the following low bidders meeting specifications: Janitors Supply Inc., $3,877.41 and DeSantis Solutions, $18,830.
Directors also approved:
- The contract for student transportation services between the district and Jewells Corp. beginning July 1 through June 30, 2027.
- The affiliation agreement between Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and the district to provide student opportunities for field experiences, practicums, student teaching and internships.
- The workers’ compensation policy with Encova Insurance beginning July 1 through June 30, 2023 at a cost of $159,100.
- The Delta Dental Insurance renewal for the term beginning July 1 through June 30, 2023.
- Authorized the business manager to work with Premier Power Solutions to secure the best possible price for natural gas effective immediately and authorize the superintendent to sign the agreement.
- A change order in the amount of $25,994.75 for J.C. Orr & Son Inc. for the installation of up to 250 feet of 6 inch, C900 waterline to include fittings and site restoration at Oklahoma for the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project.
- Providing compensatory services to students participating in the multiple disabilities support, autism support, life skills support, learning support and emotional support classrooms at an estimated cost of $80,839.43, plus $20,000 for bus transportation, as submitted. This will be paid for with ESSER funds. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- An A-TSI After School Program at the high school at an estimated cost of $34,732.25, as submitted. To be paid with A-TSI grant funds. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- To waive the student parking permit fee of $50 for the 2022-23 school year. Students will be required to register their vehicles and display a parking permit.
- A foreign exchange student from Sweden through the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) program to enroll at the high school (12th grade) for the 2022-23 school year.
- The memorandum of understanding between each school police officer and the district effective July 1 through June 30, 2025.
- The memorandum of understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association for the director of Virtual Academy extra-duty position.
- The job description for the director of virtual academy.
- The following students as student representatives to the board for the 2022-23 school year: Julia Wirths (12th grade) and Dominic Vizza (11th grade).
- Authorized the business manager to seek bids for propane fuel.
- A change order in the amount of $40,714.80 for BCS Construction Inc. for self-leveling underlayment for the high school flooring project.
- The continuation of the established health and safety plan (Version IV) and authorized the superintendent to revise the plan as deemed necessary with the understanding that any revisions will be presented to the board for approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
- The emergency instruction time template for the 2022-23 school year.
- The following tax rates to be re-enacted as appropriate: $5 per capita tax; $5 personal tax; 1/2 percent wage tax; 1/2 percent real estate transfer tax; and $5 local service tax.