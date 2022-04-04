DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its recent meeting, approved several retirements and resignations.

Retirements included:

  • Kathleen Ginther, principal, Wasson Elementary School, effective June 30.
  • John Wayne, math instructor, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
  • Brenda Pruzinsky, paraprofessional (bus aide), effective the last day of the 2021-2022 school year.

Resignations approved were as follows:

  • Rebecca Franchino, elementary instructor, DuBois Area Middle School, effective March 11.
  • Denton Runyon, custodian, DuBois Area Middle School, effective March 11.
  • Lisa Mohney, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective March 3.

A number of hirings were approved:

  • Michele Crissman as a cafeteria aide at Oklahoma Elementary School, up to 360 hours per year, effective on or after March 28.
  • Heather Pasternak, DuBois Area Senior High School instructor, for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ESSER funds).

The following people were hired for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs, contingent upon enrollment. The program will run July 11-28.

Instructors

  • Bliss Canby
  • Ashleigh Carlson
  • Dory Ferra
  • Cheyenne Fink
  • Dana Fye (July 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2022)
  • Cathryn Giffin
  • Heather Shirey
  • Kaytie Straw

Aides

  • Joanna Dinger
  • Tammy Kalgren
  • Lisa Muth
  • Leigh Nicolai

Elementary Summer Extension Program (July 11-28)

  • Teresa Brownlee
  • Joshua Bundy
  • Carol McLaughlin
  • Jennett Witherow

Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs (July 11-28)

  • Marissa Douthit
  • Jessica Duell
  • Jennifer Fye
  • Leigh Anne May
  • Alana Smiley
  • Matt Smiley

The board approved hiring the following people for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract:

Football

  • T.J. Wingard, Head Coach
  • Kyle Bish, Varsity Assistant
  • Ryan Benson, Varsity Assistant
  • Shawn McCleary, Varsity Assistant
  • Todd Stiner, Varsity Assistant
  • Robert Hanzely, Junior High Coordinator
  • Shawn Hanzely, Junior High Assistant
  • Richard McClelland, Junior High Assistant
  • Matthew Roush, Junior High Assistant

Soccer (Boys)

Recommended Video

  • Matt Erickson, Head Coach
  • Brent Mazary, Varsity Assistant

Soccer (Girls)

Steve Graeca, Head Coach

David Martin, Varsity Assistant

Soccer — Middle School (seventh-eighth grade girls)

Carlee Freeberg, Head Coach

Volleyball (Girls)

  • Jason Gustafson, Head Coach
  • Brooks Carr, Varsity Assistant

Cheerleading (Fall)

  • Mara Schall, Head Coach
  • Julianne Schall, Varsity Assistant
  • Chelsea Lundgren, Varsity Assistant

Cross Country

  • Cory Yarus, Head Coach
  • Melinda Beers, Varsity Assistant

Tennis (Girls)

  • Joshua Reed, Head Coach

Golf (Girls)

  • Logan Depto, Head Coach

Golf (Boys)

  • Luke Bundy, Head Coach

The board approved hiring Jamie Hoffer for the extra-duty position of Intramural Girls’ Volleyball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year, as per contract.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos