DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its recent meeting, approved several retirements and resignations.
Retirements included:
- Kathleen Ginther, principal, Wasson Elementary School, effective June 30.
- John Wayne, math instructor, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
- Brenda Pruzinsky, paraprofessional (bus aide), effective the last day of the 2021-2022 school year.
Resignations approved were as follows:
- Rebecca Franchino, elementary instructor, DuBois Area Middle School, effective March 11.
- Denton Runyon, custodian, DuBois Area Middle School, effective March 11.
- Lisa Mohney, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective March 3.
A number of hirings were approved:
- Michele Crissman as a cafeteria aide at Oklahoma Elementary School, up to 360 hours per year, effective on or after March 28.
- Heather Pasternak, DuBois Area Senior High School instructor, for the Before/After School Extended School Day Program, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ESSER funds).
The following people were hired for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs, contingent upon enrollment. The program will run July 11-28.
Instructors
- Bliss Canby
- Ashleigh Carlson
- Dory Ferra
- Cheyenne Fink
- Dana Fye (July 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2022)
- Cathryn Giffin
- Heather Shirey
- Kaytie Straw
Aides
- Joanna Dinger
- Tammy Kalgren
- Lisa Muth
- Leigh Nicolai
Elementary Summer Extension Program (July 11-28)
- Teresa Brownlee
- Joshua Bundy
- Carol McLaughlin
- Jennett Witherow
Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement/Elementary Summer Extension Programs (July 11-28)
- Marissa Douthit
- Jessica Duell
- Jennifer Fye
- Leigh Anne May
- Alana Smiley
- Matt Smiley
The board approved hiring the following people for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract:
Football
- T.J. Wingard, Head Coach
- Kyle Bish, Varsity Assistant
- Ryan Benson, Varsity Assistant
- Shawn McCleary, Varsity Assistant
- Todd Stiner, Varsity Assistant
- Robert Hanzely, Junior High Coordinator
- Shawn Hanzely, Junior High Assistant
- Richard McClelland, Junior High Assistant
- Matthew Roush, Junior High Assistant
Soccer (Boys)
- Matt Erickson, Head Coach
- Brent Mazary, Varsity Assistant
Soccer (Girls)
Steve Graeca, Head Coach
David Martin, Varsity Assistant
Soccer — Middle School (seventh-eighth grade girls)
Carlee Freeberg, Head Coach
Volleyball (Girls)
- Jason Gustafson, Head Coach
- Brooks Carr, Varsity Assistant
Cheerleading (Fall)
- Mara Schall, Head Coach
- Julianne Schall, Varsity Assistant
- Chelsea Lundgren, Varsity Assistant
Cross Country
- Cory Yarus, Head Coach
- Melinda Beers, Varsity Assistant
Tennis (Girls)
- Joshua Reed, Head Coach
Golf (Girls)
- Logan Depto, Head Coach
Golf (Boys)
- Luke Bundy, Head Coach
The board approved hiring Jamie Hoffer for the extra-duty position of Intramural Girls’ Volleyball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year, as per contract.