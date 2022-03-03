DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board has approved several new and updated courses at the DuBois Area Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.
Upon the recommendation of middle school Principal Darren Hack, Assistant Principal Mike Maholtz and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Anne Young the following course selection guide courses were submitted and approved:
- Fifth Grade Science (updated)
- Fifth Grade U.S. Geography I (new)
- Fifth Grade Future Ready I: Careers, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship (updated)
- Sixth Grade Geography I (updated)
- Seventh Grade Personal Health and Fitness (updated)
- Eighth Grade Cultural Explorations and Communications (updated)
- Eighth Grade Future Ready II: Careers, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship (updated)
Other agenda items included approval of the following:
- An Extended School Year Program for 2022 at an estimated cost of $49,188.00, plus $25,000.00 for bus transportation, as submitted. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- Providing compensatory services to students participating in the Multiple Disabilities Support, Autism Support, and Life Skills Support classrooms at an estimated cost of $16,508.48, plus $10,000.00 for bus transportation, as submitted (to be paid with ESSER funds). Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- A proposal for a Spring Music Theater at the DuBois Area Middle School (Grades 5-8) at a cost not to exceed $5,100.00 (to be paid with ARP ESSER funds).
- The submission of PlanCon H: Project Financing to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project.
- To seek bids for the resealing of the following parking lots: Juniata Elementary School (three lots); DuBois Area Middle School (all lots and bus lane); DuBois Area Senior High School (student parking lot, front parking lot, lot by band area); Maintenance Building – Sones Road (all lots).
- The quote for the replacement of the Middle School PA System controller equipment from Open Systems Pittsburgh in the amount of $49,280.00.
- Up to two temporary employees for the Information Technology Department for the summer of 2022 at a rate of $13.25 per hour to assist with the preparation of Chromebooks and other technology devices for the 2022-2023 school year.
- A summer food program for the summer of 2022 and authorize the business manager to process the necessary paperwork.
- An additional 144 hours for the 2022 Summer Food Program as a result of operational needs due to the food truck and the various summer feeding programs.
- The affiliation agreement between Point Park University and the district to provide students opportunities for practicum, internship, and student teaching experiences.
- Holly Boyles, Wasson Elementary School instructor, to complete an internship under the mentorship of Kathleen Ginther, Principal, Wasson Elementary School, as part of her enrollment in the principal certification program at Point Park University effective on or after Feb. 28.
- A Memorandum of Agreement between the district and the DuBois Area Custodial, Maintenance and Cafeteria Education Support Professional Association to resolve Grievance #2020-1.
- A Memorandum of Agreement between the Pennsylvania State University, College of Education Program, and the district to provide students with an opportunity for field experiences.
- Ratified the superintendent’s signature on the Sub-Grant Agreement between the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 and the district for American Rescue Plan – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding in the amount of $188,868.02.
- A Letter of Agreement between the district and Cen-Clear Child Services for coordination of services.