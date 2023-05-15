DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School Senior Julia Wirths was recognized at Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting as the student representative, a position she’s held for the last two years.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said she contacted a school counselor to learn more about Wirths, and she received a four-page document back, highlighting all of Wirths’ successes and accomplishments.
“And Julia, I want you to know you are going to be remembered as one of the most exceptional students to have come from our district and we’ll miss you very, very much,” said Benton, noting the district is excited for what the next chapter of her life will hold.
Benton said that Wirths is ranked at the top of her class.
“She (Wirths) has taken eight advanced-placement courses and eight honors courses at our high school,” said Benton. “Julia’s goal is to initially earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations or another foreign service-related major, and possibly pursue a master’s degree program. She also plans to earn her certificate in teaching English as a second language.”
Wirths has also participated in many high school activities, including cross-country track in which she was both a district and state qualifier. She was instrumental in the mock trial team and helped initiate the school’s Hope Squad. She is president of the Drama Club and the International Thespian Society.
Wirths assists her church by teaching first graders and she participates in the community’s DuBois’s Global Arts Ensemble for the past five years as an instrumentalist playing the French horn and percussion.
Wirths is also the 2022 Poetry Out Loud state runner-up. She was awarded the Isaac Newton Award for calculus and works as a self-employed tutor.
In addition, when a new student arrives at the high school, the guidance department calls upon Wirths to introduce that new student to the school. Wirths has traveled to Chile and Argentina on an exchange program trip through the United States Youth Ambassadors, a program under the United States State Department to promote cultural understanding, civic engagement, and Spanish language immersion.
“Julia, I could go all and all night about you and the exceptional accomplishments that you have,” said Benton.
Wirths was presented with a certificate of appreciation and recognition.
At the end of the meeting during board comments, Director Robert Wachob expressed appreciation to both Wirths and junior student representative Dominic Vizza.
“I don’t know if you appreciate how much we appreciate you being here,” said Wachob. “Your input and your participation is invaluable. It helps us focus on why we’re here in the first place as a reminder to see your faces and what you’re accomplishing. And I cannot thank you enough for being here with us this year and participating. We’re very proud of you and please be very proud of yourselves because you certainly deserve it.”