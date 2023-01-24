DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, rejected granting tax exemption to The Fountains at DuBois LLC for construction of a new building in the Developac Industrial Park at the end of Developac Road in Sandy Township.
The Fountains at DuBois LLC, a proposed personal care home, was requesting exemption through Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA), a tax abatement program created by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1977 authorizing local taxing authorities to provide tax exemption. The purpose of the legislation is to incentivize redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.
The DuBois Area School District amended LERTA Resolution dated March 22, 2000, can allow for a scheduled exemption over a period of five years (100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent, 40 percent and 20 percent).
The proposal for tax exemption was rejected in a unanimous 9-0 vote. All directors were in attendance, including President Larry Salone, Gilbert Barker, Sam Armagost, Robert Wachob, David Cuneo, Mark Gilga, Charlie Watt, Dustan Dodd (via telephone) and David Schwab.
In other action, the board:
- Awarded the bid for the concrete maintenance repairs under the swimming pool to Carl Walker Construction, Inc., in the amount of $168,200. This was the only bid received.
- Upon the recommendation of Steve Dunlap, maintenance/custodial supervisor, approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew truck at an amount not to exceed $47,000.00. The purchase is being made through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing agreement. Gilga and Watt voted no on the purchase.
- Approved an increase for event workers from $26 to $28 per event beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
- Approved a pay increase for the officials beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, as submitted. (This is as a result of a study and recommendation by the District IX Athletic Directors.)
- Approved the Memorandums of Understanding and the Transportation Plans between the district and the following agencies for the transportation of foster care youth: Elk County Children and Youth and Clearfield County Children and Youth.
- Approved the proposal from Todd E. Beichner Auctioneer, Inc., for an auction to dispose of old furniture and equipment at an estimated cost of $1,200 for advertising and a 15 percent total commission, to include all auction support staff, of the gross selling price of all items sold, or a $500.00 minimum per auction.
- Approved a change order in the amount of $42,639.00 for J.C. Orr & Son, Inc., for the unsuitable soils over excavation and replacement that was required for the proper foundations bearing for the addition for the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project.
- Approved the purchase of a stationary gas kettle in the amount of $18,570 from Carnegie Foodservice Equipment and Supplies, to be paid with cafeteria funds. The purchase is being made through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing agreement. This is also the lowest quote received.