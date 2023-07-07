DuBOIS — A proposal to place new signage at the DuBois Area High School was rejected at the most recent meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
The proposal, rejected in a 6-3 vote, was to accept the proposal of Sekula Signs to provide two signs for a total cost of $111,480 (to be paid from capital funds). Those rejecting the proposal included Directors Charlie Watt, David Cuneo, Mark Gilga, Dustan Dodd, Robert Wachob, and David Schwab. Those voting in favor were Larry Salone, Gilbert Barker and Sam Armagost.
Prior to the vote, Wachob asked the board’s construction committee to provide some background on the proposal.
Barker said that the signage at the high school is outdated to the extent that it is difficult to get the parts to repair it.
“We were unhappy with the placement, where it’s currently at and feel as though it should be moved from that location for a number of factors,” said Barker. “We were looking at replacing that sign with a newer version. We also took into account the fact that the sign frame that’s currently there can be recycled, if you will, or reused. So in looking at that, we were looking to the Reynoldsville community as part of our district and in keeping with the theme of communicating with the taxpayers as students and the parents, we wanted to reach out and move that sign frame down to Reynoldsville and install it at C.G. Johnson (Elementary).”
The sign at C.G. Johnson would include a label for the school and also a 10 millimeter electronic board message. The message board would be used for the same purpose that the people in DuBois have access to, as well as information pertaining to C.G. Johnson, said Barker.
“That community is part of this district and we can communicate with the people in that area,” said Barker. “That being said, we also are in the current process of repairing or redoing the signage at our elementary schools and the signage over at the DuBois High School, where the red letters are in the front of the building, they are faded, etc. So we wanted to bring those up to date with what we’re doing at Wasson and Oklahoma, which is the backwood style lettering that’s visible at nighttime as well. So you can see the building up there on the hill because the lettering obviously will stand out.”
“I want to thank the construction committee for all the work that they’ve done,” said Wachob. “I think you’ve presented some really nice ideas and you did a good job tonight of describing what your goals are, and I think they are warranted goals to a certain extent as it stands right now. Unfortunately, I don’t know that, I don’t believe I’m going to vote for this. I would vote to defer and the reason I would vote to defer is I’d like to see it broken down into individual options ... such as the sign on the front of the school, the high school, the sign along the road at the high school, the sign at Reynoldsville, and also options without the LED displays. We do have one big LED display out front. It says DuBois Area School District on it. It was fairly expensive, but yet we didn’t use any, if little, taxpayer dollars for it because next year’s agreement with the district helped pay for that. The problem I have with this particular agenda is the last words in parentheses that the money will come from the capital fund.”
Wachob said it’s a little concerning to him about using money from the capital fund for the sign because the district still has “a lot of things to do.”
“We have a stadium underneath that we are now looking at redoing,” said Wachob. “We have a Chromebook for every student in our district and our Chromebook lives are not like laptops. They don’t live for 8, 9, 10 years. We approved the general budget tonight, but yet we had proposals or projections from the business manager that shows that we continue to spend more money than we take in and our fund balance will continue to drop, probably not at what the projection suggest because there’s always changes that come along here and there.
“We had a terrible fund balance at one time and the people in Luthersburg and Penfield and Sykesville paid the price to fix that problem,” said Wachob, referring to the closing of those elementary schools. “We have done a great job with the money that we saved through attrition and through not needing to remodel those buildings. We have a great Wasson Elementary now. We have a great Oklahoma now, but I don’t know that (this) is a good use of money in this particular scenario. I think I am in favor of replacing the signage in front of the high school, not necessarily with an LED, but at least having a nice entry sign. Nothing wrong with having a nice entry sign at Reynoldsville, but I don’t know that we need three LED displays within the district. I think the money could be better spent as we plan for the future and the things that we need to do.”
Cuneo said he voted no because he would prefer the district find funding or a sponsorship to help offset the cost.
Dodd said he appreciated Wachob’s comment and echoed those same sentiments. He noted that he would like to revisit this proposal in the future.
Schwab also said he appreciated all of the committee’s work but that his vote was no.
“I’m going to say yes because I was part of this whole ordeal going through and yes, it is a lot of money,” said Armagost. “This is a method to communicate with our community and I think it would be a good thing. And I like the idea that we’re bringing Reynoldsville into this because that is part of DuBois Area School District and I don’t see any problem with it. And I’m not afraid to spend that money out of the capital fund for this because I believe it does bring our community closer together.”
Barker said the signage is an opportunity to reach out to the Reynoldsville community.
“Many of those (in Reynoldsville) don’t necessarily travel to DuBois on a regular basis to see what is on our signs,” said Barker. “So this would afford them the opportunity to have the same information, the benefit of the same information as the people who are in within the community to see up here in DuBois.”
“I’m a yes, but I’m also going to include that I was asked to try to find money to pay for this, and I honestly have not done it to more than two people,” said Salone. “And I got one maybe, I got one no. So I’m going to vote yes just because I want to keep trying.”
“I would encourage the committee to continue to work on this,” said Wachob. “I think there are some very valid points to it. It would be nice if we could find some additional funds. I’m sure there may be some companies out there that would give us money towards the sign and have their name underneath the sign.”
“That’s a bigger problem than you may believe because the one out here by the football stadium is right where you want it to be,” said Salone. “The high school isn’t necessarily a very visible place for advertising. But I still have a few other places to go and I want to go try and see if we can raise some money.”
“I’d like to see some other options that maybe helps us save some money,” said Wachob. “I’m not entirely opposed to the entire project. I just want to see if we can maybe come up with some out of the box thinking on some of it.”