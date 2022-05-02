DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at their recent meeting, approved renewing the contract with Metz Culinary Management to provide meals to the district for the 2022-23 school year.
Prior to the agenda portion of the meeting, Business Manager Jeanette Buriak gave a report about the district’s food service program.
According to Buriak, for three years the Pennsylvania Department of Education Division of Food Service audits the district.
“They (PDE) audit our regular school service,” she said. “Then every year, our summer food service program is audited. We’re in the middle of that audit, but I just wanted to tell you that the field auditor was here a couple weeks ago. She started out day one at C.G. Johnson (Elementary), she started there for lunch. On day two, she went to Wasson (Elementary) and she had breakfast and lunch. She verified that the process and accuracy of all the meal counting and claiming was right, the meals met the meal pattern requirement to nutritional quality, the staff was efficient and compliant in food safety.”
Buriak said the field auditor also had other commendations she wrote for the district.
“She (field auditor) said during the offsite review process, the administrative team was very attentive to all requests by the auditor, the school was doing a good job at following the USDA guidelines, all deadlines were met by the reporting school,” said Buriak. “She says that the food service team was very accommodating and pleasant during onsite review. All areas in the food service department were very clean and organized. Meals were served to participants, they consisted of a variety of fresh cut fruit, variety of fresh cut vegetables, salads, and multiple choices of entrees.”
Buriak noted that the most important thing the food auditor said was that the students and staff were friendly and welcoming.
“She (field auditor) helped one little girl open her milk, and this little girl jumped up and hugged her,” said Buriak. “She didn’t even know what to do with that; it was just so unexpected.”
Buriak said the field auditor told Tom Koscienski, general manager of food services, that when she sees DuBois come up as the school she’s ready to review, she gets very excited because this is the treatment she’s used to here, and she was not disappointed.
“I just wanted to share that with you (board),” said Buriak. “We’re not quite finished with the rest of the review, but this meant a lot to us personally, she’s going out into our schools and this is the kind of greeting that she’s getting. It’s really, really awesome.”
The renewed contract with Metz Culinary Management begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023. The total “in school” revenue is listed at $132,552.99. Days of service are listed at 179.