DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board reorganized Wednesday and re-elected Larry Salone as president.
Gilbert Barker was elected vice president.
Robert Wachob was elected as a Jeff Tech representative until December 2025 as his current term was expiring.
The board also established its meeting schedule for 2023 and those dates will be listed on the district website. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Center unless otherwise noted. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
The board deferred taking action appointing a liaison for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA).
The board’s next work session will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.
According to the DuBois Area School District website, a special board meeting has been scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to interview potential candidates and to nominate and appoint a candidate to fill a vacancy in Region B following the recent death of Jeff Madinger Sr., who lived in Penfield. Region B is made up of Sandy, Huston, Union and Bloom townships in Clearfield County and Falls Creek Borough in Jefferson County.
The meeting will be held at the Administrative Center, 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.