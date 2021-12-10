DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board reorganized Wednesday and swore in newly-elected Director Charlie J. Watt of Region A, who represents the City of DuBois.
Also sworn in was re-elected Director Samuel E. Armagost of Region C, who represents Brady Township, Troutville Borough and the Reynoldsville area.
Larry J. Salone and Jeffrey S. Madinger Sr. were both sworn in on Dec. 1. They represent Region B, which includes Bloom, Huston, Union and Sandy townships.
All were elected to a four-year term.
In the Nov. 2 election, Watt was on the ballot for both the two-year and four-year seats and took the four-year seat.
The candidate selected for the vacant position in Region A would serve until December 2023. The position was advertised on Dec. 6, said Superintendent Wendy Benton. She said interested individuals may express interest by submitting a letter of interest and a resume by noon on Monday, Dec. 20 and mailed to the DuBois Area School District, Administrative Center, Attention: Danette M. Farrell, board secretary, 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois PA 15801. Public interviews will be held to fill the position on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 6 p.m. The board could appoint the successful candidate that night, but they don’t have to; they may need more time to deliberate.
Although Madinger participated Wednesday via phone, he had been absent from meetings since Sept. 16. Benton said Madinger requested to be excused for a few meetings.
As per the Pennsylvania School Code, Benton said an elected school director may take the oath at a time or place other than the reorganization meeting.
“We are hopeful that Jeff will return soon,” said Benton.
Board Solicitor Carl Beard said the PA School Code permits board members to be excused for personal circumstances. If it is reflected in the minutes that the absence is excused, Beard said then it is “good enough for the courts.”
The board re-elected Salone as president and Gil Barker as vice president.
Armagost was elected as a Jeff Tech representative until December 2024 (term expiring).
The board also established its meeting schedule for 2022 and those dates will be listed on the district website. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Center unless otherwise noted. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.