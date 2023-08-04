DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at their July meeting, rescinded the action they took at the June 15 meeting to reinstate the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian, effective with the graduating class of 2024.
The action was approved in a 5-1 vote. Those voting in favor were Larry Salone, Dustan Dodd, Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga, and Robert Wachob. David Schwab voted against. Excused from the meeting were Gil Barker, David Cuneo and Charlie Watt.
The impact of weighted courses on class rank was discussed by those voting in favor of rescinding, Wachob told the Courier Express. He also said if the board decides to implement the titles again, it would have to take effect for a new freshman class.
The topic of these titles was brought up by Schwab at the May 4 board work session, who said it is “a reward for one heck of an accomplishment” and a discussion ensued among the directors.
At the June 8 work session, Superintendent Wendy Benton, who was not in favor of reinstating the titles, gave a lengthy presentation about why the district stopped the practice. The reasons she listed were as follows:
- The impact of weighted courses on class rank
- Enhanced dual enrollment opportunities
- Course weights vary by district
- Testing integrity in an online environment
- Semester versus year long courses
- The finalization of class rank
- Prioritizing a “well-rounded education”
- The aspiration to recognize all high achieving students
The district discontinued the use of the valedictorian and salutatorian titles nearly 20 years ago.
In other action, the board approved:
- The agreement between the district and Siemens Industry, Inc., for a period of one year beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, at a cost of $108,456.00. This represents a $3,480.00 increase from prior year.
- The Sports First Aid Professional Services Agreement between Penn Highlands DuBois and the district for a Certified Athletic Trainer at a cost not to exceed $28,000 per year.
- The Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Educational Support Professional Association (PSEA-NEA) for the modification of part-time hours.
- Upon the recommendation of Dan Brocious, IT director, the board approved the purchase of 250 Promethean Chromebox units from CDW-G in the amount of $75,000.
- A proposal for up to an additional 40 hours each for Scott Grinnen and Amy Finn, school psychologists, to complete additional tasks during the summer months in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Additional hours for staff participation in the Safe Crisis Management Certification Program Training scheduled on Aug. 15, 16, and 17 at a cost not to exceed $21,805, as submitted. This will be paid with Title IV funds.
- A proposal for orientation/initial special education training for new employees on Aug. 9-10 at a cost not to exceed $801, as submitted. This will be with Title IV funds.
- A proposal for PAES Lab initial certification training on Aug. 2, at a cost not to exceed $2,136, as submitted. This will be paid with Title IV funds.
- Quotes from Resilite for the purchase of the wrestling/wellness program mats for the high school mat room at a cost of $19,197.43 (to be paid with capital funds) and a cost of $20,847.84 for the Mansell Stadium health and wellness room to be paid with PCCD grant funds.
- Student A to participate in the Agricultural Program at Clearfield Area High School for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The addition of the following individuals to the list of bus drivers for Jewell’s Corporation: Michael Daugherty, Cinda Kiehlmeier, and C. David Penhollow.