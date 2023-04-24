DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s regular meeting, approved the revised calendar for the 2022-23 school year, as submitted, and set the graduation date for May 26.
The board also approved the following employment contracts:
- Confidential employees, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027
- Confidential supervisors, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027
- Athletic director, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025
In other matters, the board:
- Awarded the general supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $41,264.00 and the art supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $17,988.53 for the 2023-24 school year. Kurtz was the lowest bidder.
- Awarded the bid to Metz Culinary Management, Inc., to provide food service management services to the district, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028. Metz was the only bid received.
- Approved a summer food program for the summer of 2023 and authorized the business manager to process the necessary paperwork.
- Approved the summer work schedule for the school counselors at the DuBois Area Middle School for an additional 52 days, as needed, to be divided among the counselors for the 2023-24 school year. This is the same as the prior year.
- Approved a 2023 Elementary STEM Camp on July 17-20 at an estimated cost of $19,000, to be paid through ARP ESSER funds. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- Approved the group life insurance rates from CM Regent Solutions effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025, at a rate of 8.6 cents per thousand ($.086/$1,000) and 2 cents per thousand ($.02/$1,000) for accidental death and dismemberment. This represents no increase in the current rates.
- Approved the Delta Dental insurance renewal for the term beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. This represents no increase in the current rates.
- Approved the addition of the following individuals to the list of bus drivers for Jewell’s Corporation: Megan Logue; Paul Anderson; Kirk Duttry and Elizabeth Burnside.
- Approved the agreement between Scenario Learning, LLC (d/b/a Vector Solutions) for employee safety and compliance training effective July 1, 2023, at an initial cost of $5,525.00 (one-time discount for the first year) and an annual cost of $6,500.00 for each year thereafter, to be paid with Title IIA funds.
- Approved the job description for district data coordinator — 470 (replaces 470 –administrative assistant to the superintendent for business).
- Created a special education instructor position at the DuBois Area Senior High School, effective the 2023-24 school year.