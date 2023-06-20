DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s meeting, approved reinstating the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian, effective with the graduating class of 2024 — a practice that was discontinued in the district nearly 20 years ago.
Those voting in favor of reinstating the titles included Directors Larry Salone, Dustin Dodd, David Schwab, Sam Armagost, and David Cuneo. Those voting against were Charlie Watt, Gil Barker, Mark Gilga and Robert Wachob.
The topic of these titles was brought up by Schwab at the May 4 board work session, who said it is “a reward for one heck of an accomplishment” and a discussion ensued among the directors.
At the June 8 work session, Superintendent Wendy Benton, who was not in favor of reinstating the titles, gave a lengthy presentation about why the district stopped the practice. The reasons she listed are as follows:
- The impact of weighted courses on class rank
- Enhanced dual enrollment opportunities
- Course weights vary by district
- Testing integrity in an online environment
- Semester versus year long courses
- The finalization of class rank
- Prioritizing a “well-rounded education”
- The aspiration to recognize all high achieving students
Benton said dual enrollment classes have a weight of 1.2 and students pay a tuition for a semester course.
She said the district also has honors level courses which have a weight of 1.1; there is no tuition for students and it is a year long course.
The district also has advanced placement courses which have a weight of 1.1. There is no tuition for the students, but a $97 fee to test with the goal of demonstrating proficiency to earn college credit; they are also year long courses.
Questions about weighting courses:
- Does every district use the same weighting scale? No.
- Is it possible for a student from another state or district to move into the DASD and “take” the title due to a higher weighted system? Yes.
- Is it possible for a senior who has been the No. 1 ranked student since ninth grade to lose that standing weeks before graduation due to a classmate benefiting from the weight of a dual enrollment course or courses? Yes.
- Have these scenarios ever occurred in the past at DAHS? Yes.
Twenty years ago, the district only had an affiliation agreement for dual enrollment with Penn State University. Tuition was paid through grants and only seniors were eligible to participate, said Benton.
Now, she said, the district has affiliation agreements for dual enrollment with five additional universities.
Also, 20 years ago, Benton said funding was available to cover the cost of tuition for students.
Since the funding for dual enrollment tuition has not been provided to students, the results are as follows:
- Four students of the 61 who paid for Mount Aloysius courses were economically disadvantaged (6.6 percent) –or 57 of 61 were not economically disadvantaged (93.4 percent).
- Three students of the 41 who took dual enrollment courses at Penn State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Lock Haven and Clarion were economically disadvantaged (7.3 percent) –or 38 of 41 were not economically disadvantaged (92.7 percent).
With regard to semester versus year long courses, Benton said:
- All honors and advanced placement courses are year long
- Dual enrollment courses are semester long –providing the opportunity to earn more credits with the highest weight.
- Has this strategy proven to be effective at securing the title of No. 1 in the past? Yes.
With regard to the finalization of class rank, Benton said in mid-May, colleges and universities finalize second semester grades and release them to districts accordingly.
To truly assess who has earned the highest GPA, the final calculation would need to occur on Day 181, she said.
In recognizing the accomplishments of the Class of 2023, Benton said:
- 45 students have attained a grade point average of 99.5 percent or above throughout their high school career and are graduating Summa Cum Laude.
- 27 students have attained a grade point average of 95.5 percent to 99.4 percent throughout their high school career and are graduating Magna Cum Laude.
- 25 students have attained a grade point average of 92.5 percent to 95.4 percent throughout their high school career and are graduating Cum Laude.
Every year, every senior regardless of class rank, has the opportunity to audition for a role in the commencement exercises, said Benton, either through: Speech, literature, musical ensemble and/or other student requests presented to the panel for consideration.
Following her June 8 presentation, Benton said, “From my discussion from the high school administration, the counselors, and through my research, I believe that our practice that we are doing now is in the best interest of all students. I know in the past we’ve had individuals that were number one in the class, but that would be for their own purpose. They were not. Some of these kids that are at the top, I mean they’re in intensive extracurricular activities. They’re taking their courses within our high school. We have had kids at the top of the class that they did nothing other than go to school and go home and do their coursework. I think that there are many, many factors to consider.”
Benton said that her recommendation was for the district to continue as they have been for the past 20 years and to focus on “encouraging our students to benefit from a well-rounded education and to take those courses that are of interest that they would like to explore rather than being so focused on what classes can I take this time that’s going to really optimize my chances of having the highest GPA in my class.”
In light of the board’s vote last Thursday to reinstate the titles, Schwab said he would welcome something to address the issue of weighting the courses at the college level because he believes it is creating havoc.
Benton said she and high school Principal Charles Pasternak have also had that discussion.
“Our request was that if the valedictorian was reinstated that we do so with the freshmen class, which is the graduating class of 2027,” said Benton. “But this evening you (board) approved this effective with the graduating class of 2024. So we’re going to have to make some immediate changes and notify people if this is effective for the senior class right now. So for the July agenda to check if we can get together and really delineate, define when these changes, the cuts are going to be and what we’re going to do to move forward. This is very difficult.
“It was just approved this evening to be effective for the senior Class of 2024 graduating class,” said Benton. “If it was for the freshmen class, we could get a fresh start and have the weights be consistent and reduce the weight from a 1.2 to 1.1.”
Salone said that it is possible that the board could amend the decision to be effective with the Class of 2027 at their July meeting.
“I agree with what Dave said, and I would want to see the economic disparity removed from that formula where we have people that can afford it and you can’t have that...,” said Barker, noting that he is not against the titles, just the formula.
“It was my impression that we had a non-voting consensus when we last left, that we would at the very least want to see a 1.1 weight for campus courses that match our courses and that would start with the freshmen class,” said Wachob. “I don’t think we said anything as to when the salutatorian or valedictorian would start, but definitely I believe we were all kind of in agreement that we wanted to definitely see the reduction in the weight.”
Benton said the agenda item could be amended to make it effective for the Class of 2027, but she is not sure how the district could get around the economic disparity because 20 years ago funding was available for students.
“My understanding was we’re just adding the titles back into place,” said Dodd. “If we take that aside, if we take that whole vote aside, we’re talking about modifying class rank regardless if valedictorian and salutatorian terms are in place. So I think approving it, the way we approved it, we simply added the title back into the mix. Now, the revisions we need to make in terms of class rank and things, I think it’s a separate vote, if I understand correctly. That’s how I looked at it.”